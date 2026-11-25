The coffee shop operator proposes a final dividend of S$0.01 per share

In August, the Catalist-listed coffee shop operator proposed a transfer to the SGX mainboard to broaden its investor reach and strengthen access to capital. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Coffee shop operator Kimly reported on Wednesday (Nov 25) a 30.8 per cent fall in net profit to S$12.8 million for its second half ended Sep 30, from S$18.5 million a year earlier.

Revenue came in 1 per cent lower at S$161.1 million, from S$162.8 million previously.

For the full year, the company reported a net profit of S$29.2 million, slipping 12.2 per cent year on year from S$33.3 million.

Revenue increased marginally by 0.1 per cent to S$322.5 million, driven by contributions from the outlet management and outlet investment divisions, and the opening of six new coffee shops.

Cleaning services contributions also improved, but the revenue gains were partially offset by the closure of one coffee shop in FY2025 and lower revenue contributions from existing coffee shops.

Cost of sales increased by S$6.4 million to S$234.4 million in FY2026, mainly due to rising operating costs amid softer revenue contributions from existing food stalls and coffee shops.

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The company noted that despite the lower profitability, the group continued to generate strong operating cash flows, with net cash generated from operating activities increasing to S$89.4 million in FY2026, compared with S$85.3 million in FY2025.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to S$73.6 million as at Sep 30, compared with S$68.1 million in the year-ago period.

Kimly proposed a final dividend of S$0.01 a share for H2, bringing the total FY2026 dividend to S$0.02 a share, representing a dividend payout ratio of 85.2 per cent.

“The group remains focused on pursuing disciplined expansion in strategic locations, strengthening its food retail division and exploring strategic investments and value-accretive acquisitions,” Kimly said.

In August, the Catalist-listed coffee shop operator proposed a transfer to the Singapore Exchange mainboard, which it said on Wednesday would be a “significant foreseeable milestone” to broaden its investor reach and strengthen access to capital markets.

In a separate statement, the company said that Wee Tian Chwee Jeffrey and Lim Teck Chai Danny will step down as non-executive independent directors at its annual general meeting (AGM) in January 2027, in accordance with the nine-year tenure limit.

Mark Cheng Wai Yuen will join the board in a similar capacity, subject to approval at the AGM.

Shares of Kimly ended flat at S$0.365 on Wednesday before the news.