Koh Brothers shares continue tumble over significant exposure from major legal disputes

The total amount in potential liabilities comes to a fifth of Koh Eco’s market capitalisation

On Tuesday, Koh Brothers Eco Engineering disclosed three major legal disputes, which potentially expose it to nearly S$57.6 million in liabilities. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Koh Brothers Eco Engineering (Koh Eco) fell further on Wednesday (Aug 19), a day after it disclosed three major legal disputes which potentially expose it to nearly S$57.6 million in liabilities.

The counter fell almost 6 per cent to S$0.097 at 10.56 am, after having fallen by almost 10 per cent on Tuesday.

The counter failed to pare its losses and closed at S$0.097 after more than 9.6 million shares changed hands.

Shares of parent company Koh Brothers Group were down as much as 11.1 per cent or S$0.03, hitting an intra-day low of S$0.24 at 9.40 am.

By market close, the parent counter pared some of its losses to sit at S$0.255, still 5.6 per cent or S$0.015 down.

On Tuesday morning, Koh Eco flagged a maximum exposure of S$20.5 million in a joint-venture (JV) dispute, alongside a S$23.3 million consortium arbitration and a subcontractor claim of up to S$13.78 million. The total amount in potential liabilities comes to 20 per cent of its market capitalisation of about S$290 million.

The engineering and construction company said that the Singapore High Court on Aug 6 dismissed applications by its subsidiary, Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor (KBCE), to set aside partial arbitration awards. The JV partner then applied to the tribunal for final payment orders on Aug 7.

KBCE intends to file a counterclaim against the subcontractor and stated that it has not made financial provisions for the suit at this time.