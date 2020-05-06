You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Leadership changes at Frasers Property Australia from Oct 1

Wed, May 06, 2020 - 11:26 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

Mr Anthony Boyd.jpg
Anthony Boyd who is chief financial officer (CFO) at Frasers Property Australia, will be appointed as chief executive officer (CEO).
PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

Mr Rod Fehring.jpg
Rod Fehring will be appointed as executive chairman of Frasers Property Australia and will continue to chair the management boards of Frasers Property Industrial and Frasers Property UK.
PHOTO: FRASERS PROPERTY

FRASERS Property on Wednesday announced various leadership changes for its Australia business, effective Oct 1, 2020. These appointments come as part of a planned succession, the company said. 

Anthony Boyd who is chief financial officer (CFO) at Frasers Property Australia, will be appointed as chief executive officer (CEO). 

He will take over the reins from Rod Fehring, who will remain on the board of directors of Frasers Property Australia as the newly appointed executive chairman.

Mr Fehring will continue to chair the management boards of Frasers Property Industrial and Frasers Property UK. He will also continue to provide oversight of Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FLCT) by remaining on the board of FLCT's manager. 

"Leading Frasers Property Australia has been an honour and privilege and I look forward to supporting Frasers Property Group's continual growth in a different capacity," said Mr Fehring.

SEE ALSO

Razer launches Singapore mask production; Frasers, JustCo pitch in on shipments

Meanwhile, Mr Fehring will succeed Olivier Lim, who will step down as non-executive chairman of Frasers Property Australia and remain as adviser to the group.

Said Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, group CEO of Frasers Property: "Today's announcement is a further evolution of Frasers Property that highlights our bench strength. Rod has very ably led our Australian business over the last five years.

"He has played a critical part in the formation of our integrated industrial and logistics platform, which includes asset portfolios in Australia and Europe and provides the asset management services to the newly merged FLCT."

Mr Sirivadhanabhakdi added that over the last two years, he has discussed with Mr Fehring about the evolution of Frasers Property's platforms and of his role. 

Mr Boyd, in his new position as CEO of Frasers Property Australia, will be responsible for driving the residential, commercial, retail and mixed-use development initiatives in Australia. He will be reporting directly to Mr Sirivadhanabhakdi.

Mr Boyd has been with Frasers Property Australia since May 2005. He held senior finance and residential business unit roles prior to being appointed CFO in June last year.

As at 11.11am on Wednesday, shares in Frasers Property were trading at S$1.20, up S$0.01 or 0.8 per cent, while units in FLCT were trading at S$1.03, down S$0.01 or 1 per cent. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 6, 2020 11:40 AM
Government & Economy

Bank Indonesia to support GDP growth by providing liquidity: governor

[JAKARTA] The governor of Indonesia's central bank pledged on Wednesday to provide as much liquidity as required to...

May 6, 2020 11:35 AM
Technology

Twitter tests new layout options for some iOS, web users

[SYDNEY] Twitter is testing new features to organise long threads of conversation on the social-networking website...

May 6, 2020 11:34 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB's O&G exposure under 4%; Q1 profit at 2-year low on impairment surge

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) on Wednesday posted a 19 per cent fall in Q1 net profit on declining margins and a surge...

May 6, 2020 11:32 AM
Consumer

Australia retail sales surge has sting in the tail as prices jump

[SYDNEY] Panic buying of toilet rolls and food drove a record jump in Australian retail sales in March, but any...

May 6, 2020 11:17 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil ministers to be questioned in Bolsonaro probe

[BRASÍLIA] Three top ministers to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will face questioning in a potentially damaging...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.