You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Lippo Karawaci gets pre-funding of US$280m for rights subscription

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 2:26 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

INDONESIAN real estate developer Lippo Karawaci has received US$280 million in advance subscription payment for part of the entitlements to a US$730 million rights issue, said the sponsor for Singapore-listed First Real Estate Investment Trust and Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust on Thursday.

PT Inti Anugerah Pratama (IAP) - a shareholder of Lippo Karawaci - and IAP's wholly owned subsidiary have pumped in the sum as advance subscription payment for Lippo Karawaci's rights at an exercise price of 235 rupiah per share, with the pre-funded amount in cash being non-interest bearing and non-refundable.

Lippo Karawaci's chief executive officer John Riady, who was appointed recently, said: "The completion of the advanced subscription marks an important first step of the funding programme, and only strengthens our commitment to LPKR’s (Lippo Karawaci) strategic transformation. The proceeds will be used to jump-start the right-sizing of our balance sheet by meeting our near-term financial obligations."

Lippo Karawaci intends to apply the proceeds from the rights issue to pare debt, according to an earlier story.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The rights issue, slated for completion in the first half of 2019, is subject to shareholders' approval at an upcoming annual general meeting on April 18, as well as the necessary regulatory approvals.

Standard & Poor's (S&P) said last week that it could raise its rating on Lippo Karawaci by "one or two notches" on expected improvement in liquidity after the company completes the proposed rights issue.

Moody's Investors Service had also changed Lippo Karawaci's outlook to "stable" from "negative", on the back of improved liquidity from its rights issue. It affirmed the listed company's B3 corporate family rating, which also applies to senior-unsecured bonds issued by Lippo Karawaci's wholly owned subsidiary Theta Capital. The bonds are guaranteed by Lippo Karawaci and some of its subsidiaries.

Companies & Markets

Yamada Green Resources unit pledges factory, building for credit facility

Judicial manager appointed for JES International

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Frasers Property and FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

IEV Holdings' former VP files wrongful dismissal claim in Malaysia

Manhattan Resources: Higher trade, other payables from longer credit terms, accrued expenses

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Chuan Hup shares up 12% following proposed special dividend

Mar 21, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, ST Engineering, Cache Logistics Trust, Challenger, BM Mobility

BP_GE_210319_34.jpg
Mar 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern to offer 'bite-sized' insurance products to Samsung Pay users

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening