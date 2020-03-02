Luxus Hills' final phase fully sold: Bukit Sembawang

BUKIT Sembawang Estates announced on Feb 29 that its Luxus Hills (Contemporary Collection) project has been fully sold after two weeks of sales.

The real estate developer said that it has set a new benchmark for pricing, with the average price for inter-terraces standing at S$3.35 million, or S$2,070 per square foot on land.

The Contemporary Collection is the final phase of Bukit Sembawang's 999-year leasehold landed development in the Seletar Hills estate.

The mainboard-listed company said on Feb 21 that it sold nearly two-thirds of homes for the final phase, with 25 out of 39 units taken up following private previews.

The 39 houses at the Contemporary Collection consists of 30 inter-terraces, six corner terraces, a pair of semi-detached homes and one villa.

Five-bedroom units span land sizes ranging from 150 to 566 square metres (sq m), with a built-up area of 344 to 560 sq m.

In its latest announcement, Bukit Sembawang said it will now focus on the upcoming launch of 99-year homes at Nim Road.

The counter was trading at S$4.51 as at 12.36pm on Monday, up S$0.03 or 0.7 per cent.