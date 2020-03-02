You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Luxus Hills' final phase fully sold: Bukit Sembawang

Mon, Mar 02, 2020 - 1:04 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BUKIT Sembawang Estates announced on Feb 29 that its Luxus Hills (Contemporary Collection) project has been fully sold after two weeks of sales.

The real estate developer said that it has set a new benchmark for pricing, with the average price for inter-terraces standing at S$3.35 million, or S$2,070 per square foot on land. 

The Contemporary Collection is the final phase of Bukit Sembawang's 999-year leasehold landed development in the Seletar Hills estate.

The mainboard-listed company said on Feb 21 that it sold nearly two-thirds of homes for the final phase, with 25 out of 39 units taken up following private previews.

The 39 houses at the Contemporary Collection consists of 30 inter-terraces, six corner terraces, a pair of semi-detached homes and one villa. 

SEE ALSO

Buyers snap up 25 units of Luxus Hills landed development

Five-bedroom units span land sizes ranging from 150 to 566 square metres (sq m), with a built-up area of 344 to 560 sq m.

In its latest announcement, Bukit Sembawang said it will now focus on the upcoming launch of 99-year homes at Nim Road.

The counter was trading at S$4.51 as at 12.36pm on Monday, up S$0.03 or 0.7 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 2, 2020 01:09 PM
Garage

Deutsche Bank, Ashoka launch accelerator to support female social entrepreneurs in Asia

FEMALE social entrepreneurs in Asia will receive greater support, with a new accelerator programme launched by...

Mar 2, 2020 01:03 PM
Consumer

Japan cruise operator files for bankruptcy as virus hits demand

[TOKYO] A Japanese cruise operator filed for bankruptcy on Monday after its restaurant ship Luminous Kobe 2, which...

Mar 2, 2020 01:01 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Khazanah logs record profit, powered by divestment gains

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd swung to a record profit last year, booking a...

Mar 2, 2020 12:54 PM
Real Estate

Malaysian property stock doubles in value over links to new prime minister

[SINGAPORE] Shares of the little-known Malaysian builder Thriven Global jumped as much as 118 per cent on Monday on...

Mar 2, 2020 12:46 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia confirms two coronavirus cases

[JAKARTA] Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday that two Indonesians had tested positive for coronavirus,...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.