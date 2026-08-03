The Business Times
business-time-50

Marriott’s Q3 profit forecast falls short of estimates as Middle East revenue drops

The hotel operator’s RevPAR from the region is down 43%: CEO Anthony Capuano

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Mon, Aug 3, 2026 · 09:54 PM
    • Marriott’s room revenue from the US rose 5% in Q2.
    • Marriott’s room revenue from the US rose 5% in Q2. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [NEW YORK] Marriott International forecast third-quarter profit below Wall Street expectations on Monday (Aug 3), as lower hotel room revenue from the Middle East eclipsed gains elsewhere from the World Cup and summer travel demand.

    Shares of the hotel operator fell more than 4.5 per cent in pre-market trading.

    The travel industry’s outlook remains uncertain for the rest of the year, as trade-related uncertainty and the prolonged US-Israeli war on Iran threaten consumer spending.

    Airlines have scaled back operations in the Middle East, a key hub for global travel, dampening tourist demand across the region.

    Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano said revenue per available room (RevPAR) – a key lodging metric that tracks average daily rate and occupancy – in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) fell over 5 per cent as an increase in Europe was outweighed by a 43 per cent decline in the Middle East.

    The group expects adjusted earnings per share for the current quarter to be in the range of US$2.74 to US$2.82, below analysts’ estimates of US$2.87, according to data compiled by LSEG.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    US demand resilient

    Demand in the US has bucked global trends, boosted by the Fifa World Cup and peak summer travel season.

    Marriott’s room revenue from the US rose 5 per cent in the second quarter.

    The Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott expects 2026 RevPAR to grow between 3 and 3.5 per cent, compared with its prior forecast of a 2 to 3 per cent increase.

    Room revenue in Marriott’s luxury segments, including at brands such as Ritz-Carlton and Sheraton, was up 9.1 per cent, as affluent travellers shrugged off economic uncertainties.

    Last week, peers Hilton and Hyatt also raised 2026 room revenue forecasts, while flagging a hit from the Middle East.

    The Sheraton parent reported second-quarter adjusted profit of US$3.19 per share, above analysts’ estimate of US$3.09 apiece. Revenue for the quarter came in at US$7.07 billion, below the expected US$7.2 billion. REUTERS

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    HospitalityHotels

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Developments that are between 40 and 59 years old would need at least 70% of owners to agree to go ahead, down from the current 80%.

    Lower consent hurdle among changes proposed for en bloc sales to spur redevelopment, protect minority owners

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More