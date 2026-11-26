The revised framework cuts approval times to three months for new fund types

MAS says private-market funds are being addressed under a separate retail framework to be released in due course. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Retail investors may soon be able to access a wider range of new fund product types, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) implemented its revised Code on Collective Investment Schemes (CIS Code) on Thursday (Nov 26).

The amendments, which take effect immediately, follow a public consultation conducted between Jul 9 and Aug 10.

They deliver on a push first announced by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong in June to help fund managers bring innovative products to market faster, amid growing investor sophistication and rising demand for a broader product shelf in Singapore.

Under the revised CIS Code, MAS introduced a Non-Traditional Funds Appendix to cater to new fund types that satisfy certain criteria.

Such funds are expected to involve non-traditional features, including the heavy use of derivatives. They would thus be classified as complex products under the complex products regime and enhanced distribution safeguards would apply accordingly, MAS said.

The central bank said that it will work with market participants or relevant industry associations to develop requirements tailored to the features and risks of new fund types, which would be published in a circular.

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This process is expected to take about three months upon receipt of all requisite information, down from six to 12 months previously. Funds of the same type will take 21 days to be authorised if they meet the requirements.

Market demand for specific fund types

MAS noted in July that it had received market interest to offer two new fund types to retail investors: futures-based single-commodity funds and a wider range of single-country government bond funds.

During the public consultation, several respondents sought clarification on whether the proposed framework could accommodate other fund types, including those investing in private-market assets.

While the new appendix does not cover private-market investment funds, such as private equity or private credit, MAS clarified that such funds are being addressed under a separate retail framework to be released in due course.

As for futures-based single-commodity funds, the central bank said it must track a “well-recognised” futures prices index, for which it will consider the extent of its use as a benchmark by market participants and the length of its operational history.

There are five permitted commodities for this fund type: gold, silver, platinum, crude oil and iron ore.

Following industry feedback, MAS dropped its earlier proposal to bar the term “ETF” (exchange-traded fund) from these funds’ names, provided the name clearly specifies the commodity futures invested in.

However, prospectuses must detail the fund’s methodology for rolling futures contracts and illustrate how differences between futures prices across contract maturities can affect returns.

Separately, the central bank said it will proceed with recognising foreign funds that are comparable to new authorised fund products, including those under the new appendix.

To maintain a “level playing field”, MAS will establish safeguards in the CIS Code for an authorised fund before a comparable foreign fund type may be considered for recognition.