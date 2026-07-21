The Business Times
business-time-50

MoneyMax expects significant H1 profit growth amid strong pawnbroking performance

Group also points to support from its retail and trading of gold and luxury items segment

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 06:52 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • This is the first earnings guidance by MoneyMax since it transferred to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on May 6.
    • This is the first earnings guidance by MoneyMax since it transferred to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on May 6. PHOTO: MONEYMAX

    [SINGAPORE] MoneyMax Financial Services on Tuesday (Jul 21) said that it expects to record a “significant improvement” in net profit for its first half of the year, due to the stronger financial performance of its pawnbroking segment.

    This was driven by higher interest income from the sustained growth in pledged loan receivables.

    The group added that its retail and trading of gold and luxury items segment also played a part, supported by improved revenue and gross profit margins.

    It is the first earnings guidance since the former Catalist-listed group transferred to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on May 6.

    The company will be releasing its H1 FY2026 results on or around Aug 11.

    MoneyMax had reported on Feb 23 that its profit for the second half of 2025 had nearly doubled to S$42 million, from S$21.6 million in the previous corresponding period, on the back of strong growth in its core business segments.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Its revenue had jumped 45.9 per cent to S$299 million, from S$204.9 million in the year before.

    The board had declared a final tax-exempt dividend of S$0.015 per share and a special dividend of S$0.005 a share for FY2025.

    The counter ended 4 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$0.775 on Tuesday, before the latest news.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    MoneyMax

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Ng Khee Siong joined Inchcape in 2019; he was confirmed as managing director in November 2023.

    Ng Khee Siong, managing director of Borneo Motors parent Inchcape Singapore, resigns

    Philippine’s Maharlika support for Petron through a credit facility shows the sovereign fund’s role in the nation’s energy security.

    Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature

    DayOne secured a 500 MW renewable power purchase agreement with Tenaga Nasional in 2025.

    Malaysia data centre boom enters ‘reset mode’ as resource, funding realities bite: S&P

    Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road.

    Kingsford Group inks deal to buy Tan Boon Liat Building at lower reserve price of S$950m

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More