MoneyMax expects significant H1 profit growth amid strong pawnbroking performance

Group also points to support from its retail and trading of gold and luxury items segment

This is the first earnings guidance by MoneyMax since it transferred to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on May 6. PHOTO: MONEYMAX

[SINGAPORE] MoneyMax Financial Services on Tuesday (Jul 21) said that it expects to record a “significant improvement” in net profit for its first half of the year, due to the stronger financial performance of its pawnbroking segment.

This was driven by higher interest income from the sustained growth in pledged loan receivables.

The group added that its retail and trading of gold and luxury items segment also played a part, supported by improved revenue and gross profit margins.

It is the first earnings guidance since the former Catalist-listed group transferred to the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange on May 6.

The company will be releasing its H1 FY2026 results on or around Aug 11.

MoneyMax had reported on Feb 23 that its profit for the second half of 2025 had nearly doubled to S$42 million, from S$21.6 million in the previous corresponding period, on the back of strong growth in its core business segments.

Its revenue had jumped 45.9 per cent to S$299 million, from S$204.9 million in the year before.

The board had declared a final tax-exempt dividend of S$0.015 per share and a special dividend of S$0.005 a share for FY2025.

The counter ended 4 per cent or S$0.03 higher at S$0.775 on Tuesday, before the latest news.