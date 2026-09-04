The Business Times
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‘Most of the good ones aren’t looking’: Singapore fintechs flag challenge of finding talent with both finance and tech skills

Beyond internships to build up the pipeline, observers say the task at hand is to find experienced hires

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Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • The need for multidisciplinary talent is becoming more pressing, with artificial intelligence now more widely used in the financial services industry.
    • The need for multidisciplinary talent is becoming more pressing, with artificial intelligence now more widely used in the financial services industry. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] As Singapore moves to strengthen its fintech talent pipeline, market players and observers have flagged a persistent challenge: a lack of experienced professionals with expertise in both technology and finance.

    The need for multidisciplinary individuals who can bridge the two fields is becoming more pressing, with artificial intelligence now more widely adopted in the highly regulated financial services industry, they added.

    Lim Chai Leng, general manager at Randstad Singapore, said: “The biggest gap right now is that the market has plenty of developers, as well as talent with financial and regulatory expertise. However, there is a shortage of ‘hybrid’ or ‘bilingual’ professionals.”

    Singapore fintechFintechSingapore manpowerArtificial Intelligence

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