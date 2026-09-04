‘Most of the good ones aren’t looking’: Singapore fintechs flag challenge of finding talent with both finance and tech skills
Beyond internships to build up the pipeline, observers say the task at hand is to find experienced hires
- The need for multidisciplinary talent is becoming more pressing, with artificial intelligence now more widely used in the financial services industry. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] As Singapore moves to strengthen its fintech talent pipeline, market players and observers have flagged a persistent challenge: a lack of experienced professionals with expertise in both technology and finance.
The need for multidisciplinary individuals who can bridge the two fields is becoming more pressing, with artificial intelligence now more widely adopted in the highly regulated financial services industry, they added.
Lim Chai Leng, general manager at Randstad Singapore, said: “The biggest gap right now is that the market has plenty of developers, as well as talent with financial and regulatory expertise. However, there is a shortage of ‘hybrid’ or ‘bilingual’ professionals.”
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