You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong Q1 profit plunges to RM420,000 on absence of debt waiver

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 8:27 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

DESPITE revenue increase from its vessel chartering segment, a significant reduction in other income dragged first-quarter results for offshore marine firm, Nam Cheong. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, net profit came in at RM420,000 (S$138,082), down from RM522.5 million last year. 

The results translate to an earnings per share of 0.01 sen, against an earnings per share of 24.92 sen for the year-ago period. 

No dividend has been declared, as the company is working through its restructuring arrangement, and wishes to enhance its financial strength, Nam Cheong said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue rose to RM29.9 million, which was 3.5 times the RM8.5 million in revenue a year earlier, mainly attributable to an earnings boost from its vessel chartering segment. This comes as there was a larger fleet and higher utilisation rates achieved for the quarter, the company said. 

Nonetheless, other income plunged to RM13.6 million for Q1 2019, compared to RM549.5 million for Q1 2018, mainly due to the absence of the waiver of debts amounting to RM545.5 million recorded last year. 

Looking ahead, Nam Cheong noted that in response to the uptick in the offshore and marine activities in Malaysia, the group has been deploying its vessels for charter in Malaysian waters, and expects the vessel chartering unit to continue its growth momentum.

The counter last traded at 0.9 Singapore cent, down 10 per cent, or 0.1 Singapore cent on Monday.

In April this year, the Malaysian offshore vessel building said it is still able to operate as a going concern, despite its independent auditors, Foo Kon Tan LLP, reporting that they cannot conclude whether the group can be assessed on a going concern basis.

Companies & Markets

Golden Agri Q1 profit up 54.5% on one-off gain

Asian Pay Television Trust trims Q1 DPU to 0.3 S cent, under cost-cutting policy

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
2 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 70 units at The Woodleigh Residences sold to date
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m

BT_20190514_NAHTRADE14_3780579.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

China strikes back with higher tariffs on US$60b of US goods

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening