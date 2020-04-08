You are here

New York-listed AMTD International makes debut on SGX at S$13.95

Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 9:46 AM
UPDATED Wed, Apr 08, 2020 - 11:10 AM
HONG KONG-HEADQUARTERED financial institution AMTD International on Wednesday made its debut on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) at S$13.95, 8.9 per cent higher than the counter's closing price of US$9 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) overnight.

AMTD International, which is a subsidiary of Hong Kong financial-services firm AMTD Group, is the first company to be dual-listed on the NYSE and the SGX.

AMTD International operates in three business lines, namely investment banking, asset management and strategic investment. The company was listed on the NYSE on Aug 5, 2019 and has a market cap of over US$2 billion, following its US$200 million initial public offering in the US.

It is also the first company to be listed with a digital ceremony on the Singapore bourse.

SGX hosted a live stream of the digital listing ceremony on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning, as the Singapore government has announced a "circuit-breaker" period from April 7 to May 4 to curb the further spread of Covid-19.

Calvin Choi, chairman and chief executive officer of AMTD Group and AMTD International, said the listing marks its official entrance into the Singapore market and domiciles its strategic hub for the company's expansion to the rest of South-east Asia.

Added Mr Choi: "In the future, we have many more plans into Singapore. We are committed especially to bringing our ecosystems into Singapore, but most importantly developing our local ecosystem partners, supporting the local financial industry development, fintech innovations power and beyond." 

Hong Feng, chairman of Mi Finance, as well as co-founder and senior vice-president of Xiaomi Corporation, said: "Xiaomi is a owner-shareholder and long-term partner to AMTD... We're looking forward to working together in Singapore in the years to come."

Earlier this month, S&P Global reported that AMTD International plans to list about 23.9 million ordinary shares on the Singapore bourse, and that the secondary listing will allow the firm to tap new capital resources in Singapore.

In addition, a consortium comprising AMTD Group, SP Group, Xiaomi Finance and Funding Societies, is gunning for a digital wholesale bank licence in Singapore. The digital wholesale bank licence - which allows the successful licensee to serve small and medium-sized enterprises and other non-retail segments - requires a capital requirement of S$100 million and allows foreign entities to take a majority stake.

In early January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore announced that it has received a total of 21 digital bank applications. Fourteen applications were for the digital wholesale bank licences, and seven for the digital full bank licences. 

Separately, AMTD Group has rolled out a fintech leadership programme in collaboration with Xiaomi, Singapore Management University and the National University of Singapore. The group has been the grand sponsor to the Singapore Fintech Festival for three consecutive years since 2017. 

In March this year, the digital arm of AMTD Group, AMTD Digital, also agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Singapore insurtech PolicyPal for an undisclosed sum.

