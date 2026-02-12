The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

‘No other sector like it’: KKR sees no let-up in AI-driven infrastructure boom after STT GDC deal

Deep pools of private capital are chasing data centres, one of Asia’s most capital-intensive asset classes

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Thu, Feb 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Projesh Banerjea, managing director and part of the Apac infrastructure team at KKR, says digital infrastructure has singular capital needs, "both in terms of building assets and recycling of assets through buying stabilised assets".
    • Projesh Banerjea, managing director and part of the Apac infrastructure team at KKR, says digital infrastructure has singular capital needs, "both in terms of building assets and recycling of assets through buying stabilised assets". PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Digital infrastructure is soaking up enormous amounts of capital, with most of that money going to data centres thanks to the insatiable demand for artificial intelligence.

    Case in point: the KKR-Singtel acquisition of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC). The recently announced deal, which is for the interest that the companies do not already own, values STT GDC at S$13.8 billion.

    This makes it one of the largest digital infrastructure transactions in South-east Asia.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    KKRInfrastructurePrivate equityData centresSingtelAsia-PacificAsean

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More