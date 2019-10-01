No Signboard names Lok Pei San as group CFO after Voon Sze Yin quits

SEAFOOD restaurant operator No Signboard on Monday appointed Lok Pei San as group chief financial officer (CFO), after Voon Sze Yin resigned from the role.

Ms Lok, 40, joined No Signboard’s finance and accounting department in April 2019, and is a chartered accountant with the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, according to the Catalist-listed company’s bourse filing late on Monday night.

Before No Signboard, Ms Lok was a corporate controller at Zuellig Pharma Holdings from July 2016 to September 2018, and CFO at dnata Singapore from January 2014 to July 2016.

Meanwhile, Ms Voon, 40, tendered her resignation as group CFO on July 1 after accepting an offer for a new job opportunity, said No Signboard.

Ms Voon had agreed with the board to stay on in the role until the independent review was substantially completed, and also to ensure a smooth transition and handover to the new CFO.

She has agreed to assist the company on any financial and accounting matters, as and when required, No Signboard said.

Separately, the restaurant operator in August announced it was closing its hawker-themed fast food outlets due to “continuing losses”. It also slipped into the red for its fiscal third quarter amid higher costs, with a net loss of S$1.4 million.

In May, No Signboard said that its chief executive officer Sam Lim Yong Sim had been arrested and released on bail, amid an ongoing probe by the Commercial Affairs Department into the company’s Jan 31 abortive share buyback.

Shares of No Signboard were flat at 5.7 Singapore cents at Monday’s close.