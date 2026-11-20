The Commerce Department approved applications to sell more than 3.4 million chips to the firms, lawmakers say

Many of the licence requests from Nvidia had listed the companies as entities that might install the systems in data centres. PHOTO: NYTIMES

[WASHINGTON] Lawmakers released confidential information on Thursday (Nov 19) showing that the Commerce Department had approved the sale of more than 800,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies for the year, as of May 11, including several firms on a list of Chinese military companies maintained by the Pentagon.

The department had received applications to sell more than 3.4 million of the chips to Chinese companies as at that date, lawmakers said. It approved 75,000 AI chips for Alibaba, a Chinese AI giant that The New York Times reported this week has ties with a military-linked laboratory.

The release also showed that Nvidia had submitted an application in April to sell more than 40,000 of its advanced H200 chips to a company tied to Megaspeed and Alice Huang, the executive who US intelligence has concluded was a Chinese asset who had an affair with the former Nvidia CEO.

The company – New Century Lettall Data Service – is part of a network of Chinese companies with ties to Megaspeed and Huang. Its historical ownership traces back in part to an investment firm controlled by Huang’s sister, where Kang Wei, whom Huang often introduced as her husband, was also executive director.

The Commerce Department also approved 150,000 chips for Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent and its subsidiaries; 43,000 for Baidu, another Chinese AI firm; and 4,000 for BYD, a carmaker, the lawmakers said.

They were Nvidia’s H200 chips and the equivalent from the chipmaker AMD, the MI325X.

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The lawmakers from the House Foreign Affairs Committee took special note of the Commerce Department’s approval of sales to the companies Maginfra, Beijing New Matrix Information Technologies and Aivres Systems.

The committee cited reporting by The New York Times that had raised questions about those firms because of their ties to sanctioned entities and noted that many of the licence requests from Nvidia had listed the companies as entities that might install the systems in data centres.

Two reports from The New York Times first raised concerns about the firms in September and October, saying that Aivres was the subsidiary of a sanctioned Chinese firm that had exported billions of dollars of advanced Nvidia chips to Megaspeed, the company at the centre of the Nvidia scandal.

The New York Times reporters also visited the China offices of Maginfra and New Matrix and found them to be empty. No one present had heard of the firms, and scant information existed about them online, raising questions about whether they really existed.

The revelations that Nvidia’s chief executive, Jensen Huang, was having an affair with Alice Huang, along with a second woman at Nvidia, forced him to step down last week. The Justice and Commerce Departments said this week that Megaspeed was under criminal investigation for potentially smuggling chips into China.

The incident has sparked criticism from lawmakers that the Trump administration, and the Commerce Department in particular, did too little to police the flow of sensitive technology to China.

Officials both in the administration and on Capitol Hill have criticised the department for maintaining close ties to Nvidia, which it is charged with regulating.

The Commerce Department has defended its processes, saying that it closely follows national security regulations. Every Nvidia and AMD application also stated that the proposed transfer posed a low risk of diversion, the committee’s release said.

John Rizzo, a spokesperson for Nvidia, said that all the company’s shipments were legal and authorised by the government, and that, despite receiving some licences, Nvidia had already stopped shipping H200s to China.

Nvidia “did not and will not” ship an H200 to the company linked to Megaspeed, or any other company, he said.

A spokesperson for AMD said the company complied with applicable U.S. laws and regulations and had a rigorous process to ensure compliance.

A spokesperson for the Commerce Department said the disclosure was evidence of the department’s transparency with Congress about licensing activity. Licensing decisions are the product of deliberation and consultation among multiple U.S. government agencies, he said.

President Donald Trump approved the sale of the H200 to China in December under unusual conditions. He required the chips, which are assembled in Taiwan, to be routed through the United States on their way to China, so that the government could collect a 25 per cent tariff on their value and perform a security check.

Wary of the arrangement and eager to promote its own technology, the Chinese government ended up approving few purchases from its firms.

Nvidia said in its earnings this week that it would halt sales of its H200 chips to China, though it did not give a reason for the move.

In its statement, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said that withholding the information was “contrary to the national interest”.

The committee plans to hold hearings next month with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and his deputy Jeff Kessler, who has had a special role in approving license applications.

Rep Brian Mast who chairs the committee, called Maginfra and New Matrix “fake companies”, and said that if the Commerce Department granted approvals to the firms, “obviously that is of tremendous concern to us”, he said.

Rep Gregory W Meeks said that the public deserved to know how decisions to sell technology to China were made, and that Congress needed to “conduct rigorous oversight”.

“Over the past month, the administration’s handling of chip export controls has put our national security and technology edge at risk,” he said. NYTIMES