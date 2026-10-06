Nvidia-backed startup Reflection unveils open-weight AI model said to rival China offerings

Beam is designed to perform well for coding and agent tasks and costs less than many competitors, says the firm

The model is also said to fare comparably on advanced reasoning benchmarks to the flagship open model of China’s Z.AI, GLM-5.2. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

[SAN FRANCISCO] Reflection AI, an artificial intelligence startup founded by two former Google DeepMind researchers, has unveiled a new open-weight model that it says rivals leading options in the US and China.

The model, called Beam, is designed to perform well for business customers and developers on coding and AI agent tasks while costing less than many competitors, the company said on Monday (Oct 5).

It said Beam scores comparably on advanced reasoning benchmarks to GLM-5.2, a flagship open model from China’s Z.AI.

Reflection intends to release more technical details about the model later in October.

While China is still widely viewed as behind the US in AI, Chinese developers like DeepSeek and Moonshot AI have gained ground by offering cheaper and customisable open models.

Top US firms, including OpenAI and Anthropic, have primarily focused on closed or proprietary offerings as they work to build up their enterprise businesses.

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Reflection emerged from stealth in 2025 with a focus on developing open AI models.

The firm is backed by Nvidia and other investors.

It has held talks to raise US$2.5 billion at a valuation of US$25 billion, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

The startup has also struck billion-dollar deals with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and cloud provider Nebius Group to secure computing power to develop its models.

The model release stands to boost the American government’s efforts to export US and allied AI technology abroad.

Earlier in 2026, Reflection was part of a US-brokered deal to build sovereign AI in South Korea.

Officials are planning to cobble together more of these deals promoting exports of US tech, which are designed to prevent the spread of Chinese alternatives. BLOOMBERG