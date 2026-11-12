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Nvidia faces more risks in deal pace than Jensen Huang exit: Bloomberg Intelligence

There may be more governance and succession overhang than earnings risk, says analyst

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Published Thu, Nov 12, 2026 · 02:19 PM
    • A Bloomberg Intelligence analyst said Huang’s departure will not alter his earnings estimates for the firm for fiscal 2027 to 2028.
    • A Bloomberg Intelligence analyst said Huang’s departure will not alter his earnings estimates for the firm for fiscal 2027 to 2028. PHOTO: EPA

    NVIDIA faces more risk from slower new agreements and tighter China scrutiny than from the leadership uncertainty around chief executive officer Jensen Huang, Bloomberg Intelligence (BI) said.

    Nvidia’s board has been working with an outside firm to identify potential replacements for Huang following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who is reportedly suspected of spying for China, a person familiar with the situation said.

    Xi Jinping’s third summit of 2026 with US President Donald Trump is going off script before they meet next week as the spy allegations reopen old rifts.

    “Bigger risks lie in future deal velocity and tighter China scrutiny,” BI analyst Kunjan Sobhani said in a note. “We see more governance and succession overhang than earnings risk.”  

    Sobhani said Huang’s departure will not alter his earnings estimates for the firm for fiscal 2027 to 2028, as existing supply, customer and product commitments support the company’s 70 per cent growth framework. BLOOMBERG

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