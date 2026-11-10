Jensen Huang’s alleged links to Chinese spy: What to know about Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed

The firm has faced US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing ‌gain access ⁠to Nvidia’s advanced AI chips

Megaspeed is wholly owned by Singapore-registered Swiftdata, which says providing hosting services by non-data centres is its principal activity. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed faces renewed scrutiny as the US looks into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Here are details of Megaspeed, where Alice Huang used to be an executive.

What is Megaspeed?

Megaspeed, an Nvidia customer, was incorporated in 2015 as 7Road International before changing its name to Megaspeed International in March 2023, its business filings showed.

It is wholly owned by Singapore-registered Swiftdata, incorporated in October 2023, which says providing hosting services by non-data centres is its principal activity.

Two Singapore citizens are listed as officers of both companies. Tan Yong Pong was appointed a director of Swiftdata on Oct 31, 2023, before becoming a director of Megaspeed less than two weeks later.

The same month, Huang Le ended an eight-month tenure as managing director of Megaspeed, media said. Huang Le is Alice Huang’s Chinese name.

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Swiftdata also shares an address with a Khloe Ng, who is listed as company secretary of both companies. Tan and Ng are the only listed officers of the two firms in their business filings.

Reuters could not immediately contact Swiftdata, and Megaspeed did not respond to a request for comment.

Megaspeed has faced US scrutiny over suspicions that it helped Beijing ‌gain access ⁠to Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips, whose export to China is restricted.

On its website, it says it is an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region, and offers access to the company’s GB200 NVL72 and HGX H100 systems.

Megaspeed’s assets increased sharply to US$3 billion in 2024 from US$33 million in 2023, its business filings showed.

It reported after-tax loss of US$20 million in 2024, versus a loss of US$21,283 a year earlier, while revenue jumped to US$294 million from zero.

Its cash-flow statement showed US$844,555 went to investing activities in 2024, after financing activities brought in cash of US$10 million the previous year.

The US is looking into Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang (in pink), alleged to be a spy for Beijing. PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore’s role

In October 2025, Singapore police said they were investigating Megaspeed over “suspected breaches of our domestic laws” after a US senator requested the Commerce Department to investigate whether Megaspeed had diverted Nvidia chips.

Last October, the Ministry of Home Affairs responded to remarks in the Wall Street Journal that Singapore was concerned about Alice Huang’s ties to Jensen Huang, with authorities separately investigating her alleged links to Chinese intelligence.

“We would like to make clear that neither the Singapore government nor its officials said this. And there were no such investigations conducted in respect of Alice Huang,” it said, while adding that investigations into Megaspeed were continuing.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Tuesday (Nov 10).

The city-state has become a key site for Chinese firms to set up offices in recent years, in efforts to “Singapore-wash”, or domicile in trade-focused Singapore to reduce risks from China-US tension.

Singapore has said it does not enforce “unilateral export controls imposed by other countries”, but it acts “firmly against companies and individuals who violate our laws and are engaged in fraudulent and dishonest practices”.

It is currently investigating four other individuals charged with chip fraud in an unrelated case. REUTERS