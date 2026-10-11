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NYSE-listed Twilio sets sights on Asia-Pacific as AI adoption grows in customer service

The region is an underpenetrated market with the advantage of technologically innovative customers

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Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Sun, Oct 11, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Since taking the helm in 2024, CEO Khozema Shipchandler has steered Twilio to a turnaround.
    • Since taking the helm in 2024, CEO Khozema Shipchandler has steered Twilio to a turnaround. PHOTO: TWILIO

    [SINGAPORE] When Khozema Shipchandler was called to step up as CEO at communications platform Twilio in 2024, the company was in a tight spot.

    Revenue growth had slowed during the Covid-19 pandemic. There had been several rounds of redundancies.

    Activist investors were clamouring for changes at Twilio, which resulted in co-founder Jeff Lawson stepping down and handing the reins over to Shipchandler, then the firm’s chief financial officer.

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