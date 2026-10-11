NYSE-listed Twilio sets sights on Asia-Pacific as AI adoption grows in customer service

TOPLINE

The region is an underpenetrated market with the advantage of technologically innovative customers

Since taking the helm in 2024, CEO Khozema Shipchandler has steered Twilio to a turnaround. PHOTO: TWILIO

[SINGAPORE] When Khozema Shipchandler was called to step up as CEO at communications platform Twilio in 2024, the company was in a tight spot.

Revenue growth had slowed during the Covid-19 pandemic. There had been several rounds of redundancies.

Activist investors were clamouring for changes at Twilio, which resulted in co-founder Jeff Lawson stepping down and handing the reins over to Shipchandler, then the firm’s chief financial officer.