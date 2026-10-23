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OCBC mobile, online banking services restored after Friday afternoon disruption

ATM and card services unaffected, and customers’ monies remain safe, says the bank

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Isabelle Chong

Published Fri, Oct 23, 2026 · 01:49 PM
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    • From around 12.31 pm, more than 700 OCBC service outage reports were lodged on tracking site Downdetector.
    • From around 12.31 pm, more than 700 OCBC service outage reports were lodged on tracking site Downdetector. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] OCBC’s mobile and online banking services have been restored after some customers reported difficulties accessing them on Friday (Oct 23) afternoon, the bank said.

    The disruption affected some customers’ ability to make payments.

    More than 700 outage reports were lodged on tracking site Downdetector from about 12.31 pm, with most citing the banking app and login issues.

    Customers had faced issues using OCBC’s mobile banking app on Friday afternoon. IMAGE: OCBC APP

    In a comment responding to a customer on Facebook, OCBC said its staff were “working urgently” to resolve the issue.

    In an updated response to queries from The Business Times, the bank said some customers had faced “intermittent slowness” accessing its mobile and internet banking services earlier in the afternoon.

    “These services have been restored. Our ATM and card services are not affected. We assure customers that their monies are safe and no customer data is compromised,” OCBC said.

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    Shares of the bank were down 0.01 per cent or S$0.01 at S$29.04 as at 3.50 pm on Friday.

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