The company has started identifying new investors for the stake

Olam had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Dubai-based investment platform Equitane DMCC in April 2025. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Olam’s agreement to sell its 32.4 per cent stake in port and logistics operator Arise P&L for US$175 million was terminated on Sunday (Nov 15) as certain conditions of the deal were not fulfilled, the agribusiness said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Olam had entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Dubai-based investment platform Equitane DMCC in April 2025, and expected the sale to close in FY2025.

In January 2026, Olam announced progress in securing key lender approvals.

But in Monday’s update, the company said that it has “initiated the process of identifying new investors” for the Arise stake, and will announce any material developments.

Shares of Olam ended Monday at S$0.845, down 1.7 per cent or S$0.015, before the termination was announced.