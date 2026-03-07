Online sellers brace as Gulf logistics grinds to near halt after US-Israel strikes

The region has become an important destination for Chinese and Western e-commerce exporters alike

The disruption is already complicating inventory replenishment for cross-border sellers serving Gulf consumers, raising the prospect of stockouts if hostilities persist. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE escalating military confrontation among the US, Israel and Iran has disrupted Middle Eastern logistics, dealing a blow to cross-border e-commerce during Ramadan, one of the region’s busiest shopping months.

Following US-Israel military strikes on Saturday (Feb 28), traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, has nearly halted, while airspace closures in the Middle East have led to thousands of cancelled flights. The disruption is already complicating inventory replenishment for cross-border sellers serving Gulf consumers, raising the prospect of stockouts if hostilities persist.

The region has become an important destination for Chinese and Western e-commerce exporters alike, and Ramadan – a month marked by heavy promotional spending – functions much like Black Friday in the US.

One merchant selling on Amazon and local platform Noon said that their company had stocked overseas warehouses in advance, following its usual Ramadan playbook. Sales and fulfilment remain normal, for now.

But if the conflict drags on for more than a month and replenishment channels remain cut off, the risk of running out of stock will rise sharply, directly affecting store operations, the merchant said.

Less-prepared retailers are feeling more strain. Another Noon merchant said planned early-March shipments have been delayed, even as Ramadan-driven demand continues.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

On Sunday, FedEx said that it had suspended pickup and delivery services in Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and United Arab Emirates, citing airspace closures and employee safety concerns.

United Parcel Service has also warned of potential service interruptions, saying that it “is closely monitoring the situation in the Middle East and using established contingency plans to manage our operations safely and efficiently”.

Chinese logistics companies have also felt the fallout. J&T Express’ operations were disrupted in the UAE, where authorities temporarily encouraged remote work for private-sector employees and limited outdoor activities from Sunday to Tuesday, an industry insider familiar with the matter told Caixin.

Chinese carrier iMile Delivery Services faced similar disruptions but resumed normal warehousing and delivery operations across the UAE on Tuesday.

Keeta, the food delivery brand owned by Meituan, said that it is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with local authorities. The company said that it would strictly follow government directives, temporarily restricting or stopping services in specific areas if necessary to ensure community safety. CAIXIN GLOBAL