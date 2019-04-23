You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OUE sells its 33% stake in GIC-backed Nuvest Capital to founder for US$1m

Tue, Apr 23, 2019 - 10:03 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PROPERTY developer OUE has sold its 33 per cent stake in GIC-backed investment firm Nuvest Capital to the latter’s founder Aje Kumar Saigal for US$1 million.

The sale was made through its subsidiary OUE Investments (OUEI), the group said in a regulatory filing on Monday night. As at Dec 31, 2018, the net asset value of Nuvest Capital attributable to the equity stake stood at S$1.37 million.

Following the disposal, Nuvest Capital will cease to be an associated company of OUE Limited. The group added that the disposal is not expected to have a material effect on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the group for fiscal 2019.

Nuvest Capital is the fund manager of Nuvest Real Return Fund, in which OUE invested US$200 million in 2014 for two million tranche X participating shares at a subscription price of US$100 per share. OUE said at the time that the investment was part of its treasury operations to optimise returns on its available funds.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nuvest Real Return Fund was launched in 2012 with seed capital from GIC with the objective of achieving annual returns above inflation. The principal and founder of the fund manager Mr Saigal, spent 30 years at GIC since its inception, holding senior leadership roles at the organisation.

OUE shares last closed at S$1.76 on Tuesday as at 9.56am, up two cents. 

Companies & Markets

Keppel Reit to buy majority stake in freehold office building in Seoul for 252.6b won

Tritech unit awarded S$7m contract by PUB

Jawala asks to resume shares trading on release of unit’s bank accounts

Hyflux applies for 3-month debt moratorium extension, hit with fresh US$65m in claims

Frasers Commercial Trust's Q2 DPU flat at 2.40 Singapore cents

Q&M in early discussions to sell part of stake in dental materials associate

Editor's Choice

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

lwx_hyflux_230419_11.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux to ask court for further 3-month reprieve from creditors

Most Read

1 Glife raises S$1.6m of seed capital to take farm food direct to forks
2 Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point Mall for S$520m
3 M1 to delist on April 24
4 Singapore banks' FX volumes surge on strong Asian growth
5 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190423_ABFOOD22_3760677.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Garage

R&D in nutrition, sustainability to drive disruption in food industry

lwx_hyflux_230419_60.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux applies for 3-month debt moratorium extension, hit with fresh US$65m in claims

Apr 23, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: LMIRT, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Frasers Commercial Trust, ST Engineering, Q&M

BT_20190423_RMPERENNIAL23_3760691.jpg
Apr 23, 2019
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium to sell Chinatown Point for S$520m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening