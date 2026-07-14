The Business Times
business-time-50

Overseas internships may open doors, but they are no golden ticket in tough graduate job market

The appeal lies partly in their ability to make a resume more memorable and potentially secure an interview

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source

Meera Pathmanathan

Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 12:00 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Employers say relevant skills and experience remain the strongest differentiators in a competitive job market.
    • Employers say relevant skills and experience remain the strongest differentiators in a competitive job market. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] As undergraduates in Singapore navigate one of the toughest graduate job markets in recent years, some are looking beyond local internships to strengthen their resumes.

    But employers told The Business Times that the “overseas” label alone is unlikely to move the needle.

    While international work experience can demonstrate adaptability and initiative, they place greater weight on how well those experiences translate to the role in terms of skills, they added.

    JobsEmploymentSingapore

    TRENDING NOW

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    Alibaba’s Qwen alone has overtaken Meta’s Llama to become the most downloaded open-source model family in history.

    When the disruptor gets disrupted: How Chinese open-source AI is eating its own industry

    A distinct separation of duties in a family enterprise protects both the business and the family. 

    Family businesses fail when members overstep their roles

    Air India has presented both challenges and potential opportunities to Singapore Airlines, but its investment outcome is still uncertain.

    The billion-dollar question Singapore Airlines shareholders should ask at its AGM

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More