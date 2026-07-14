Overseas internships may open doors, but they are no golden ticket in tough graduate job market

The appeal lies partly in their ability to make a resume more memorable and potentially secure an interview

Employers say relevant skills and experience remain the strongest differentiators in a competitive job market. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] As undergraduates in Singapore navigate one of the toughest graduate job markets in recent years, some are looking beyond local internships to strengthen their resumes.

But employers told The Business Times that the “overseas” label alone is unlikely to move the needle.

While international work experience can demonstrate adaptability and initiative, they place greater weight on how well those experiences translate to the role in terms of skills, they added.