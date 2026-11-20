It is central banks’ job to maintain trust in the financial system, they note

Innovation should proceed with safeguards and collaboration between regulators and the industry, said panellists at Singapore FinTech Festival. PHOTO: SINGAPORE EXPO

[SINGAPORE] Central banks need to prioritise resilience when issuing digital money and developing payment rails, as it is the foundation for consumer protection and inclusion, said panellists at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF).

While continued innovation is important, it should proceed with safeguards and collaboration between regulators and the industry, given that it is central banks’ job to maintain trust in the financial system, they said on Friday (Nov 20).

“In the end, the best system – in my opinion – will not be the one that uses the new technology the fastest, but the one that keeps improving while keeping people’s trust in the financial system,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid Al-Thani, deputy governor of the Qatar Central Bank.

Sheikh Ahmed was speaking at a panel discussion about what it will take to build a trusted multi-rail financial system at SFF.

With him were Chea Serey, governor of the National Bank of Cambodia; Piero Cipollone, a member of the executive board at the European Central Bank; Swaminathan Janakiraman, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India; and Leong Sing Chiong, deputy managing director (markets and development) at the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

The session was moderated by Maha El Dimachki, managing director for policy and skilling at the Global Finance & Technology Network.

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached APAC boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Discussing trade-offs between innovation, resilience, consumer protection and inclusion, Sheikh Ahmed said resilience is not separated from inclusion or customer protection.

Any systemic disruptions will disproportionately affect those with fewer financial options, he noted.

This is especially when digital payment systems have reached a scale that makes it public infrastructure.

Citing India’s Unified Payments Interface as an example, which handled an average 800 million plus transactions every day, Janakiraman noted a few outages could be a loss of one day’s business or income for a vegetable vendor or a tea stall owner.

“That brings us, as a regulator, enormous responsibility to ensure that the system’s resilience and integrity are preserved at all times,” he said.

Cipollone also expects central banks to make sure that inclusiveness is essential in financial systems.

“As a central bank, you should not gather only for people that love innovation for the sake of innovation, or early adopters that are willing to take some risk in order to experiment,” he said.

“We are together for the needs of (the whole) population, and (should) not forget the marginal ones.”

But MAS’ Leong noted the need to balance between innovation, allowing for innovation versus preserving safety and soundness.

Hence, Leong said the opportunity in Singapore is for MAS to collaborate with the industry to figure out how best to strike that balance, both in terms of growth opportunities as well as safety and soundness.

This is especially so as central banks and financial institutions alike have similar concerns, which is to maintain trust and reputation while being able to continuously innovate.

“It is not so much the central bank versus tech companies versus financial institutions,” Leong said. “Everybody has a common interest, recognising that the foundation of finance is trust.”