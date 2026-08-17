The Business Times
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Private-bank onboarding time still a sticking point despite Singapore’s push for speed

Complex source-of-wealth checks can take months, but banks say straightforward cases take much less time

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Jean Low

Jean Low

Published Mon, Aug 17, 2026 · 06:16 PM
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    • The Private Banking Industry Group set a goal for account opening times for most clients to happen within a month by end-2026.
    • The Private Banking Industry Group set a goal for account opening times for most clients to happen within a month by end-2026. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] The drawn-out process of private-bank onboarding remains a key bottleneck for Singapore’s wealthy, industry participants have said, even as the authorities push to cut account-opening times for the ultra-high-net-worth to under a month.

    In May, the Private Banking Industry Group, an industry-led committee that is a collaboration between the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the private banking industry, set a goal to cut accounting opening times for most clients to within a month by end-2026.

    Yet, industry participants and relationship managers told The Business Times that the broader onboarding process can still take three to 12 months, particularly for complex cases.

    Monetary Authority of SingaporePrivate wealthCompliance

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