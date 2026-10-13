The Business Times
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Private banks intensify efforts to build Singapore talent bench as wealth sector booms

Lenders are hiring more relationship managers as well as stepping up internal development

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 06:45 PM
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    • The expansion comes as banks grapple with a finite pool of experienced private bankers.
    • The expansion comes as banks grapple with a finite pool of experienced private bankers. PHOTO: ST

    [SINGAPORE] Private banks in Singapore are busy hiring relationship managers to meet demand as the Republic’s wealth management sector grows, even as they continue investing in developing existing talent.

    Swiss private banking giant UBS plans to increase its client adviser base by nearly 10 per cent with the addition of 100 client advisers across Asia-Pacific in 2026. Half of the new hires will be based in Singapore.

    Its client adviser population in the region has already grown from 852 five years ago to 954 today.

    Private bankingUBSStandard CharteredbarclaysDBSBank of SingaporeUOBSingapore manpowerBankingSingapore banksWealth management

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