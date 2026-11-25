Winding-up marks the final chapter for the homegrown brand

The Prive Group shut down all its restaurants on Aug 31, 2025. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Prive Lifestyle, a well-known restaurant and cafe chain which has closed all its outlets, is being wound up, with creditors meeting the liquidators on Tuesday (Nov 24).

Creditors of Prive Lifestyle, a wholly owned subsidiary of defunct restaurant operator Prive Group, met RSM Singapore for an update on the company’s liquidation, about a year after the process was initiated.

The general meeting was convened to lay out an account of the winding-up over the past year and seek approval for the liquidators’ fees and disbursements.

BT visited the company’s premises at Wilkie Edge, but was informed that the meeting was taking place online only for creditors.

In response to questions by BT before the meeting, RSM said it was unable to confirm or comment on the companies’ financial positions, creditor claims, or potential recoveries at this stage, but hinted that any asset sales may not raise much.

It said: “The food and beverage sector has faced a challenging operating environment in recent years, including rising operating costs and manpower pressures. Generally, businesses in this sector tend to be relatively asset-light, although the financial circumstances of individual companies vary.”

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BT has reached out to RSM for further comment on the outcome of the meeting.

Checks by BT on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) portal found that Prive Lifestyle, holding company Prive Group, as well as wholly owned subsidiary Prive Concepts, are undergoing creditors’ voluntary winding-up. They have been in liquidation since late September and early October last year, according to Acra’s filing.

The meeting comes slightly over a year after the homegrown restaurant operator abruptly shut all its remaining outlets on Aug 31, 2025.

In a statement at the time, Prive cited a combination of external market challenges and rising operational costs as the primary reasons for its closure.

Two of its establishments – Chinese restaurant Empress and Prive ACM – were subsequently taken over by Commonwealth Concepts and Baker & Cook, respectively. Commonwealth’s brands include Bedrock Bar & Grill, PastaMania and The Marmalade Pantry.

Prive’s final exit last August followed a string of outlet closures and landlord repossessions.

At its peak, it sported more than a dozen outlets in Singapore. It also operated nightclubs such as the now-defunct Stereolab and Mink at Pan Pacific Singapore, before focusing on building its casual cafe food brand.

Group chairman Yuan Oeij previously told BT that business had started to slow down considerably for Prive by the end of 2023, and got worse each subsequent year.

He cited manpower concerns, high rentals, rising food costs and a drop in traffic due to increased competition, among other issues.

More than a year before its closure, the group was put up for sale in March 2024 at an asking price of S$20 million, with no takers.

At the time, the group had 12 Prive outlets and two restaurants – Empress and Prive Grill. But by the start of 2025, the business had shrunk to six Prive outlets and the two restaurants.

Its 313@somerset unit was repossessed by landlord Lendlease in early 2025. Prior to ceasing operations entirely, the company had already progressively shuttered its other branches located at Jewel Changi Airport, Paragon, Kent Ridge, Chijmes, Katong, Tiong Bahru, Robertson Quay and Keppel Bay.

Right before the group ceased operations on Aug 31, a repossession notice was placed outside its Wheelock Place unit, and its remaining outlets at Holland Village and Botanic Gardens were shuttered.

The Prive Group was set up in 2007 by Oeij, and opened its first outlet at Keppel Bay with business partner Michel Lu.