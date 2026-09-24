The Business Times
business-time-50

Prudential announces regional leadership changes, including for Singapore, Indonesia

Chan San San, CEO of group’s operations in city-state, to take up newly created role

Summarise
Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Sep 24, 2026 · 11:35 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Chan San San will assume the role of chief partnership officer of Eastspring Investments on Sep 28.
    • Chan San San will assume the role of chief partnership officer of Eastspring Investments on Sep 28. PHOTO: PRUDENTIAL

    [SINGAPORE] Prudential announced on Thursday (Sep 24) that Chan San San, CEO of Prudential Singapore, will become the chief partnership officer (CPO) of Eastspring Investments.

    The CPO role is a new position, and Chan will assume it on Sep 28.

    She will be based in Singapore and report to Eastspring CEO Rajeev Mittal. She will also join Eastspring’s executive management committee.

    Eastspring is Prudential’s asset management business.

    As CPO of Eastspring, Chan will lead efforts to strengthen collaboration between Prudential’s life insurance businesses and Eastspring, supporting the development of investment, wealth and retirement solutions for customers across Asia.

    The insurance company said Dr Andreas Rosenthal – who was Prudential Singapore’s chief financial officer from 2018 to 2025 – will be appointed interim CEO of the group’s Singapore operations from Sep 28, following Chan’s shift to the new role.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Dr Rosenthal most recently held the role of chief enterprise value delivery officer at Prudential, working with businesses and functions to strengthen strategic execution and enterprise value delivery across the organisation.

    “The process to appoint a permanent CEO is under way,” the company added.

    Meanwhile, Naveed Irshad has been appointed regional CEO for Indonesia, the Philippines and Africa, effective Oct 26.

    He will also take enterprise-wide responsibility for the group’s health and product businesses, and will join Prudential’s group executive committee.

    Irshad has more than three decades of insurance and financial services experience across Asia and North America, with experience in actuarial, product development, distribution, reinsurance and global in-force management.

    He held senior roles at Manulife, before he joined Prudential.

    Irshad will be based in Hong Kong, and report to Anil Wadhwani, CEO of Prudential.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    PrudentialInsuranceSingaporeIndonesia

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    From left: China's President Xi Jinping, China's First Lady Peng Liyuan, US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

    Trump welcomes China’s Xi at airport to kick off three-day state visit

    In 2026, S-Reits have lost 6.6% on a total-return basis. The Straits Times Index, on the other hand, has returned 27.7%.

    As the Fed hikes interest rates, S-Reits sector could be overdue for consolidation

    From left: Pham Nhat Quan Anh, Pham Nhat Vuong, Pham Thu Huong and Pham Nhat Minh Hoang. The couple (centre) remain senior figures in Vingroup, with their children’s presence in the ecosystem growing.

    He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons

    IMDA has yet to advise Simba on what consequences should follow should it find that spectrum has been misused, notes Tuas.

    Simba admits exceeding spectrum limits amid failed M1 deal; parent company Tuas’ full-year profit surges 277%

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More