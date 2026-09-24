Prudential宣布区域领导层变动，涉及新加坡、印尼市场
相关变动亦将在菲律宾和非洲生效
- Prudential新加坡首席执行官Chan San San将于9月28日出任Eastspring Investments的首席合伙业务官。 图片来源：PRUDENTIAL
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
[新加坡] Prudential周四（9月24日）宣布，其新加坡公司首席执行官Chan San San将出任Eastspring Investments的首席合伙业务官（CPO）。
首席合伙业务官是一个新设立的职位，Chan San San将于9月28日履新。
她将常驻新加坡，并向Eastspring首席执行官Rajeev Mittal汇报。她还将加入Eastspring的执行管理委员会。
Eastspring是Prudential旗下的资产管理业务部门。
作为Eastspring的首席合伙业务官，Chan San San将领导加强Prudential的人寿保险业务与Eastspring之间的合作，支持为亚洲客户开发投资、财富和退休解决方案。
该保险公司表示，在Chan San San调任新职后，曾于2018年至2025年担任Prudential新加坡首席财务官的Andreas Rosenthal博士将从9月28日起被任命为该集团新加坡业务的临时首席执行官。
Rosenthal博士此前在Prudential担任首席企业价值交付官，负责与各业务和职能部门合作，以加强整个组织的战略执行和企业价值交付。
该公司补充道：“任命正式首席执行官的程序正在进行中。”
与此同时，Naveed Irshad已被任命为印尼、菲律宾和非洲区域的首席执行官，任命自10月26日起生效。
他还将负责集团整体的健康与产品业务，并将加入Prudential的集团执行委员会。
Irshad在亚洲和北美拥有超过三十年的保险和金融服务从业经验，在精算、产品开发、分销、再保险以及全球有效业务管理方面经验丰富。
在加入Prudential之前，他曾在Manulife担任高级职位。
Irshad将常驻香港，并向Prudential首席执行官Anil Wadhwani汇报。
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