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Prudential announces regional leadership changes, including for Singapore, Indonesia

Chan San San, CEO of group’s operations in city-state, to take up newly created role

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Thu, Sep 24, 2026 · 11:35 AM
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    • Chan San San will assume the role of chief partnership officer of Eastspring Investments on Sep 28.
    • Chan San San will assume the role of chief partnership officer of Eastspring Investments on Sep 28. PHOTO: PRUDENTIAL

    [SINGAPORE] Prudential announced on Thursday (Sep 24) that Chan San San, CEO of Prudential Singapore, will become the chief partnership officer (CPO) of Eastspring Investments.

    The CPO role is a new position, and Chan will assume it on Sep 28.

    She will be based in Singapore and report to Eastspring CEO Rajeev Mittal. She will also join Eastspring’s executive management committee.

    Eastspring is Prudential’s asset management business.

    As CPO of Eastspring, Chan will lead efforts to strengthen collaboration between Prudential’s life insurance businesses and Eastspring, supporting the development of investment, wealth and retirement solutions for customers across Asia.

    The insurance company said Dr Andreas Rosenthal – who was Prudential Singapore’s chief financial officer from 2018 to 2025 – will be appointed interim CEO of the group’s Singapore operations from Sep 28, following Chan’s shift to the new role.

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    Dr Rosenthal most recently held the role of chief enterprise value delivery officer at Prudential, working with businesses and functions to strengthen strategic execution and enterprise value delivery across the organisation.

    “The process to appoint a permanent CEO is under way,” the company added.

    Meanwhile, Naveed Irshad has been appointed regional CEO for Indonesia, the Philippines and Africa, effective Oct 26.

    He will also take enterprise-wide responsibility for the group’s health and product businesses, and will join Prudential’s group executive committee.

    Irshad has more than three decades of insurance and financial services experience across Asia and North America, with experience in actuarial, product development, distribution, reinsurance and global in-force management.

    He held senior roles at Manulife, before he joined Prudential.

    Irshad will be based in Hong Kong, and report to Anil Wadhwani, CEO of Prudential.

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