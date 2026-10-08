‘Reinvented’ PC: Microsoft says new laptop with Nvidia chip outperforms MacBooks on AI tasks

The Surface Laptop Ultra returns model prompts twice as fast as Apple’s MacBook Pro M5, says firm

The device will start at US$2,599, about US$400 less than an entry-level version of the MacBook Pro. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft revealed pricing and availability for a new flagship laptop built on Nvidia chips, saying that the machine outperforms a comparable Apple model on some artificial intelligence tasks.

The Surface Laptop Ultra can return prompts from locally run artificial intelligence models twice as fast as Apple’s MacBook Pro M5, Microsoft executives said on Wednesday (Oct 7) during an event in San Francisco.

The device can generate videos six times quicker than the comparable Apple device, the executives said.

A “reinvented” personal computer

The Ultra, which will begin shipping soon, will start at US$2,599, about US$400 less than a 16-inch, entry-level version of the MacBook Pro.

Microsoft is working to maintain the dominant position of its Windows operating system in the age of AI. Apple’s desktop computers have seen a wave of demand for their effectiveness in running AI models.

The new Surface device is based on an Nvidia chip for Windows laptops that will power both general-purpose and AI computing. This sets up a new vector of competition between Nvidia and leading makers of general purpose PC processors, Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.

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Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang joined Satya Nadella, his Microsoft counterpart, on stage to discuss development of the new PC chip.

“We’ve reinvented the personal computer completely,” Huang said.

Other PC makers like Dell Technologies and HP that use the Windows operating system have also developed devices with the new Nvidia chip.

During the event, executives made the case for using Windows for AI-related work. Developers can save money and boost security by using computing power on the device in front of them rather than paying a cloud provider. They also pointed toward Windows security features for monitoring and controlling the actions of AI agents.

AI-optimised PCs

In time, developers and users will expect AI tools to be powered by a combination of local hardware and cloud services, Nadella said.

In the summer of 2024, Microsoft kicked off a marketing blitz with partners like Qualcomm for AI-optimised PCs.

They promised AI features embedded on-device, facilitated by more powerful chips built on Arm Holdings designs.

But the launch was dogged by privacy concerns around one of its flagship features, which was meant to provide a useful record of actions users had taken on a device.

Industry analyst Gartner said earlier in 2026 that surging memory costs would likely delay AI PCs becoming a majority of shipments until 2028. BLOOMBERG