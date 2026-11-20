It expects a ‘mid-teens’ percentage rise amid growing contributions from Hong Kong and mainland China

[SINGAPORE] Property developer Hongkong Land has raised its full-year profit guidance, as growth in its Hong Kong and mainland China portfolios led to a 38 per cent rise in underlying profit for its third quarter ended Sep 30.

The group said on Friday (Nov 20) that it expects a “mid-teens” percentage rise in FY2026 underlying profit, compared with its previous expectation for a result “broadly in line” with the 11 per cent rise in underlying profit in the first half of this year.

Hongkong Land also expects growth in its full-year earnings per share “to reach the high-teens”, thanks to its share buyback programme.

The increase in Q3 underlying earnings came on the back of higher contributions from Hong Kong Central and mainland China, as well as lower net financing charges.

Profit contribution from the Hong Kong Central portfolio was up 8 per cent, led by higher rents from its key property Landmark, alongside operational efficiencies.

Leasing activity across the group’s Central office portfolio also “strengthened significantly” to support higher asking rents. Uncommitted vacancy declined to 4.9 per cent as at Sep 30, falling below 5 per cent for the first time since 2022.

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“Recent rent reviews and new lettings achieved positive rental reversions, reinforcing earnings growth momentum and providing greater visibility into 2027,” the group said.

Meanwhile, contributions from the mainland China portfolio more than doubled in Q3, with the “continued stabilisation of retail assets” and lower operating costs.

Hongkong Land’s Westbund Central mixed-use development in Shanghai is 18 per cent completed and operational, with the remainder under construction.

“Office leasing momentum remained stable, supported by Westbund Central’s mixed-use offering and distinctive riverfront location, despite oversupply in Shanghai’s broader Grade A office market,” the group noted.

As at end-September, 71 per cent of its completed and available office space was leased, with a number of additional tenancies in “advanced” negotiations.

In Singapore, Q3 contributions declined slightly. This was a result of the change in Hongkong Land’s effective interest in the portfolio after the establishment of the Singapore Central Private Real Estate Fund (SCPREF), which in August acquired Wheelock Place for S$1.1 billion.

The SCPREF portfolio achieved positive rental reversions, while committed occupancy rose to 97.9 per cent as at Sep 30.

“The group remains focused on selective investment opportunities alongside its capital partners, with future growth in SCPREF’s assets under management expected to generate additional management-fee income over time,” Hongkong Land said.

Shares of the group fell 0.4 per cent or US$0.03 to close at US$8.39 on Friday, before the Q3 results were announced.