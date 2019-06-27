Rich Capital calls for voluntary trading suspension

MINING company Rich Capital has requested a trading suspension on Thursday morning before the market opened. This follows a trading halt on June 24.

The company called for the trading suspension pending announcements regarding the receipt of a legal letter, the exit of its executive director of finance, and the conclusion of an independent review addressing issues raised, it said in a bourse filing.

Shares of the company last closed up 0.2 Singapore cent, tripling to 0.3 cent on June 21.

The company most recently announced on June 14 that it was in the process of receiving a S$2 million advance payment guarantee from an associate company relating to a development project in Batam, Indonesia.