In S-E Asia, can quick commerce become a key growth driver for food delivery platforms?

This approach improves rider utilisation rates and could catalyse subscription services

Quick commerce allows food delivery platforms to give riders more jobs outside the lunch and dinner rushes. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Quick commerce is evolving in Singapore as food delivery platforms seek to improve unit economics, with customers moving beyond last-minute order top-ups towards larger, planned grocery purchases.

Quick commerce refers to the delivery of goods and services in an hour or less.

On foodpanda, Singapore shoppers have increased their monthly order frequency by 7 per cent since 2023. Customers also bought 8 per cent more products in each order between 2024 and 2025.