The Business Times
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Sasseur Reit eyes South-east Asia for next phase of growth as it looks beyond China

It will explore small to mid-sized opportunities in markets such as Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia

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Chong Xin Wei

Chong Xin Wei

Published Sun, Sep 6, 2026 · 12:00 PM
    • Ella Jia (left), chief financial officer of Sasseur Reit’s manager, with CEO Cheng Hsing Yuen.
    • Ella Jia (left), chief financial officer of Sasseur Reit’s manager, with CEO Cheng Hsing Yuen. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Eight years after listing on the Singapore Exchange with four outlet malls in China, Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) is setting its sights on South-east Asia as it seeks to expand beyond its home market.

    “My hope is that within the next three to five years, we can really internationalise Sasseur Reit – meaning it is no longer just a China-focused outlet platform, but an international one across this region,” CEO of the manager Cheng Hsing Yuen told The Business Times.

    South-east Asia, supported by an expanding middle class, rising tourist arrivals – including from China – and a growing number of Chinese brands entering the region, was identified as a key growth market.

    Sasseur ReitChinaRetailAseanSouth-east Asia

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