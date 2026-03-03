Sea Q4 net profit up 72.9% at US$410.9 million

For the full year, earnings surge to US$1.6 billion from US$447.8 million

Sea's revenue for Q4 stood at US$6.9 billion, a 38.4% year-on-year increase from US$5 billion. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SINGAPORE] Technology company Sea posted a net profit of US$410.9 million for its fourth quarter ended December, up 72.9 per cent from the US$237.6 million posted in the year-ago period.

Revenue for Q4 stood at US$6.9 billion, a 38.4 per cent year-on-year increase from US$5 billion.

Forrest Li, the chairman and chief executive officer of the Singapore-headquartered, New York-listed group, said the improvements exceeded “initial growth expectations”, and were underpinned by a “growing scale of users”.

He noted that in 2025, Shopee, Sea’s e-commerce platform, served around 400 million active buyers and 20 million sellers. Digital financial services provider Monee, meanwhile, gained more than 20 million first-time borrowers. Garena, the digital entertainment arm, served over 100 million players daily.

For the full year, Sea’s net profit surged to US$1.6 billion from US$447.8 million in the previous financial year.

Its full-year revenue rose 36.4 per cent year on year to US$22.9 billion, from US$16.8 billion.