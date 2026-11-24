Around 220 employees will be affected by the company’s first retrenchment exercise

Tuas Boulevard Yard will continue to be the company’s flagship mega-yard. PHOTO: JANICE LIM, BT

[SINGAPORE] Offshore, marine and energy group Seatrium is retrenching about 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce, or around 220 workers, in its first employee restructuring exercise since its formation through a 2023 merger.

The exercise is part of the group’s ongoing post-merger transformation, which has seen it progressively streamline its global operations as it seeks to reshape its manpower to meet changing business demands.

The group was formed through a merger between Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Offshore & Marine in 2023.

The mainboard-listed group has more than 24,000 employees globally.

On Tuesday (Nov 24), the company said that the retrenchments were part of its “workforce redesign programme” which involves optimising its Singapore operations, and restructuring “to support a more integrated and future-ready operating model”.

The company has also reviewed its operating model, organisational structure and labour requirements to ensure they remain aligned with its future business needs.

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In line with this, Seatrium will accelerate the optimisation of its Singapore facilities, in line with its “One Seatrium Global Delivery” model.

Managed centrally from Singapore, the model integrates Seatrium’s global network of yards.

This forms part of a broader, ongoing effort to streamline Seatrium’s global operations, through which the group has consolidated its yard network to 11 facilities, from 15 in 2023.

Tuas Boulevard Yard will continue to be Seatrium’s flagship mega-yard.

Meanwhile, Admiralty Yard has been progressively scaled down; the site is scheduled to be returned to the Singapore government as planned in 2028.

The group’s three remaining Singapore yards – Benoi Yard, Pioneer Yard and Tuas Yard – will see a “sharpened refocus” on best-fit work to support its global projects.

Seatrium said that before the retrenchment exercise, it had reviewed redeployment opportunities, employee upskilling initiatives and other manpower optimisation measures wherever feasible.

However, some roles no longer align with the group’s operating model and organisational structure, it said.

“We are not downsizing or simply cost-cutting,” said Seatrium CEO Chris Ong. “We are repositioning and readying Seatrium to capture new opportunities, ensuring we have the right capabilities, skills and operating models to compete in a rapidly evolving industry and support our ambitions.”

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that Seatrium has engaged the company’s employees’ union. Both parties have worked together to provide a retrenchment package in line with the Tripartite Advisory on Managing Excess Manpower and Responsible Retrenchment.

“Our priority is to ensure that affected employees are treated fairly and supported in finding new employment,” noted the ministry’s task force for responsible retrenchment and employment facilitation in a statement on Tuesday.

The task force comprises MOM, Skills and Workforce Development Agency, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), and NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

Seatrium is also facilitating internal redeployment opportunities and working with e2i and a career transition services provider to provide employment assistance, including job matching and career coaching, added the taskforce.

Shares of Seatrium fell 7.2 per cent or S$0.11 to close at S$1.42, after the retrenchment was announced.