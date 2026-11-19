Completed disposals remain on track to generate more than S$50 million in annualised savings

Seatrium says it has secured S$1.7 billion in new orders so far this year. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Offshore, marine and energy specialist Seatrium on Thursday (Nov 19) reported that its net order book stood at S$12.2 billion as at end-September, comprising 35 projects with deliveries extending through to 2033.

In a business update for the third quarter ended Sep 30, Seatrium said it had secured S$1.7 billion in new orders so far this year.

The group expects the momentum in Q3 to last till year’s end, and projects that FY2026’s underlying net profit would be “materially higher” than for FY2025.

The profit guidance excludes one-off items such as divestment gains and legal and corporate claims.

New orders included three floating storage and regasification unit conversions for global energy company Karpowership and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and power infrastructure company Excelerate Energy.

Seatrium also secured integration work for SBM Offshore and Modec’s floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, and the conversion and integration of five floating power plants for Karpowership.

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It will also complete four offshore rigs for Keppel’s RigCo. Separately, it signed a letter of intent with Golar for a third floating LNG conversion project and aims to finalise the contract – estimated to be valued at more than S$2 billion – by end-2026.

Seatrium CEO Chris Ong said: “Order win momentum has picked up in recent weeks, reiterating the strong underlying (factors) driven by an urgent need for reliable energy to meet growing demand.”

Asked at a media briefing for the reasons behind the recent pickup in order wins, he said the bunching of orders is “coincidental more than anything”, as Seatrium does not control the timeline.

“But that also goes to show that focusing on the pipeline conversion and staying close to the process is very important, because I don’t think the customers actually communicated with each other (about) when to close all their contracts. So, multiple customers, multiple pursuits,” he said.

Operational performance remained steady, with revenue maintaining its run rate, and gross margin continuing to improve relative to the first half of 2026, said Seatrium.

Gross margin went up, supported by an improving project margin mix, continued cost discipline and progressive cost savings associated with ongoing non-core divestments.

“Recurring annualised cost savings exceeding S$50 million from completed divestments remain on track, while ongoing divestment initiatives are expected to further optimise the group’s cost structure,” noted Seatrium.

In pursuing new orders, the group said it will prioritise “high-quality projects for world-class customers”. Productivity initiatives and strategic divestments “support a leaner operating model”.

As for a global project pipeline of more than S$32 billion which the company intends to pursue over the next 24 months – as announced in the previous earnings update – Ong said on Thursday that all key projects remained intact.

“This proves that the underlying fundamentals remain strong, driven by an urgent need to meet growing energy demand.

“And at a time when strengthening energy security and resilience are top priorities for countries all over the world, there are long-term structural drivers that continue to underpin investment across conventional energy, gas infrastructure and technology,” he said.

Among some of the projects in this pipeline Seatrium is pursuing is the Petrobras’ tender for another FPSO vessel. Final bids are scheduled for submission in March 2027.

“We are keeping close to the customer on potentially some more (projects) once they pull the trigger. But of course, for the next couple of months going into 2027, the timeline depends on customers who are on their FID (final investment decision), and when they want to sign the contracts,” said Ong.

For FY2025, Seatrium’s net profit more than doubled to S$323.6 million, from S$156.8 million the year before. This was on the back of stronger margins, revenue growth in the oil and gas and offshore wind segments, as well as lower net finance costs.

Revenue rose 24.3 per cent to S$11.5 billion, driven by the oil and gas and offshore wind segments.

Shares of Seatrium ended Wednesday 0.6 per cent or S$0.01 lower at S$1.71.