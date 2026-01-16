Secondary listings on SGX set to grow in 2026, but regulatory frictions loom

Well-known companies with such listings here include DFI Retail Group, IHH Healthcare, Nio and Prudential

One key factor driving SGX’s appeal is its shift towards a more disclosure-based regulatory framework, first announced last October. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] With three recent sizeable secondary listings bringing the total on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) to 29, industry players expect more entrants this year, especially with the streamlining of some regulatory processes.

“We do see some secondary listings in the pipeline and the trend should continue in 2026,” said Foo Siang Sheng, Singapore head of investment banking at CGS International Securities Singapore.

Robson Lee, partner at Kennedys Law and a director of Legal Solutions LLC, said foreign issuers may show growing interest in secondary listings as a way to “test” the upcoming SGX-Nasdaq dual-listing bridge in the near term, before deciding whether to fully tap the framework once it is implemented.