SGX CEO Loh Boon Chye’s FY2026 pay rises 7.1% to S$8.37 million

Increase comes from higher cash bonuses and long-term incentives, which account for nearly 85% of total remuneration

Loh Boon Chye, who has served as SGX CEO since July 2015, received a S$3.54 million cash bonus for FY2026, up 8.4% from S$3.27 million a year earlier. PHOTO: SGX

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Exchange (SGX) chief executive Loh Boon Chye’s total remuneration rose 7.1 per cent to S$8.37 million for the financial year ended Jun 30, 2026, as the bourse operator delivered record revenue and net profit.

This was up from S$7.82 million in FY2025, when his pay had risen 3.3 per cent year on year.

The increase came mainly from higher cash bonuses and long-term incentives, which together accounted for nearly 85 per cent of Loh’s total remuneration, indicated SGX’s FY2026 annual report published on Tuesday (Sep 29).

Loh, who has served as CEO since July 2015, received a S$3.54 million cash bonus for FY2026, up 8.4 per cent from S$3.27 million a year earlier. The bonus accounted for about 42.3 per cent of his total remuneration and was determined by the board based on the “achievement of specific quantitative and qualitative targets and objectives set for FY2026”.

He also received S$3.54 million in long-term incentives, up 8.4 per cent from S$3.27 million in FY2025. Loh’s long-term incentives include performance shares tied to prescribed targets over a three-year performance period, as well as awards under SGX’s deferred long-term incentives scheme.

His fixed pay was largely unchanged at S$1.21 million, while benefits-in-kind came in at S$81,443, up from S$75,553 a year ago.

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This came as SGX recorded a 7.8 per cent rise in FY2026 net profit to S$698.4 million, driven by gains across all operating segments.

Net revenue rose 13.9 per cent to S$1.5 billion, while earnings per share increased to S$0.653.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes certain non-cash and non-recurring items with less bearing on the group’s operating performance, net profit increased 24.6 per cent to S$759.5 million.

Among SGX’s other top-earning executives, president Michael Syn’s total gross remuneration rose 16.2 per cent to S$3.45 million from S$2.97 million. Meanwhile, Tan Boon Gin, CEO of Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), drew S$2.44 million, up 7 per cent from S$2.28 million.

The report also noted that SGX’s performance share plan expired in September 2025. A replacement share-based incentive scheme, first flagged last year, will be tabled for shareholder approval at its 2026 annual general meeting.

On the back of its stronger set of results, the SGX board has proposed a one-off additional dividend of S$0.125 per share following capital recycling gains during the year, on top of the previously guided fourth-quarter dividend.

This brings FY2026’s total dividend to S$0.57 per share, a 52 per cent increase from the previous financial year.

SGX’s FY2026 annual report indicated that the group had 1,282 employees, including permanent and temporary staff across SGX Group. The average length of service was eight years, while employee retention stood at 91 per cent.

On board renewal, SGX said it manages the process “progressively to balance continuity with refreshment and to retain institutional knowledge”, while ensuring sufficient diversity to support the group’s strategic and business objectives.

The SGX board currently has five female directors. The exchange said it has met its target of at least 30 per cent female representation since FY2023.

SGX shares ended Tuesday 0.3 per cent, or S$0.07, lower at S$22.40.