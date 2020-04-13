You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX-listed firms adapt to rules governing AGMs amid virus outbreak

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 1:27 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AB_sgx_130420.jpg
Over the past few weeks, Singapore Exchange (SGX) listed companies have had to adapt to rapidly changing rules governing gatherings and meetings.
ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG

OVER the past few weeks, Singapore Exchange (SGX) listed companies have had to adapt to rapidly changing rules governing gatherings and meetings.

Plans to host physical and even virtual meetings have been put on hold at some companies, while others appear to be going ahead. The different reactions illustrate some challenges that companies face complying with listing rules amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 31, SGX announced in a joint statement with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that issuers who hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) before April 30 must provide a live webcast for attendees. At these meetings, any quorum requirements can also be satisfied through the attendance of up to 10 people, or of any director or senior management of the issuer who holds shares, whichever is lower.

But companies that made arrangements to comply with this directive have since had to change their plans.

On April 3, the government announced new circuit breaker measures closing workplaces. This was followed by an even stricter measure prohibiting gatherings.

SEE ALSO

Singapore property investment sales 'muted' in Q1 at S$3.02b: Cushman & Wakefield

Subsequently, on April 7, a new law was passed in Parliament to allow registered societies and companies to conduct AGMs through alternative means such as a video conference, in line with safe distancing measures. The amendment allows for AGMs to be held without the need for them to be physically present, as these meetings can now be held virtually, said Senior Minister of State for Law, Edwin Tong.

Mainboard-listed SP Corp, a subsidiary of property developer Tuan Sing Holdings, will be among the first few listed companies to conduct a virtual AGM.

This comes after it got the green light from SGX to proceed with its webcast. For the duration of the AGM, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) has also exempted SP Corp from the suspension of non-essential workplace activities during the nationwide "circuit-breaker" period.

The company emphasised that it will not accept any physical attendance by shareholders and that those who seek to attend the event will be turned away.

Tuan Sing's CEO William Liem, who is also interim executive director of SP Corp, told The Business Times (BT): "The current outbreak continues to throw out unprecedented events, with lots of uncertainties. We therefore would like to take the opportunity, while at all times, in compliance with the guidelines set out by the government, to proceed with our AGM as scheduled."

He added that the company would like to maintain continuous communication with shareholders, while exploring alternative and more efficient ways of conducting its meeting. SP Corp has engaged an external vendor to handle the technical logistics of the AGM, Mr Liem said.

But several companies, among them Sheng Siong Group and Choo Chiang Holdings, appear set to continue with their AGMs. Sheng Siong's meeting will take place on April 28 at 6 Mandai Link, according to a notice put out on April 8.

Choo Chiang's meeting will take place on the same day at the Orchid Country Club. The company said it will implement additional measures such as temperature checks, health declarations and travel history checks.

The Catalist-listed electrical products retailer also discouraged investors from attending its physical AGM. "In view of the Covid-19 situation, we wish to advise shareholders that it is not essential for you to attend the AGM in person," the company said in its notice.

As for mainboard-listed instant coffee and snack manufacturer Food Empire, there were initially plans to hold its AGM in a "hybrid form". This would consist of a live webcast from its headquarters, along with a maximum of 10 people physically attending the meeting.

In response to queries from BT, the company said it is now awaiting updates from SGX and ACRA and will make a decision today about whether or not to proceed.

"There should not be problems for the company if AGM/EGM is not held as scheduled. We do not have any special resolutions that require shareholders to approve that may otherwise impede us from moving ahead with business," the company said.

Companies & Markets

SIA obtains SGX's in-principle approval for proposed rights issue

Biolidics to distribute Covid-19 rapid test kits in US

Yongnam files notice of 3 straight years of losses; to hold AGM on June 29

Govt support welcomed but businesses may need to change way they operate post-pandemic

BH Global's diversification efforts paying off

Board renewal: An investment in the future

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 01:32 PM
Real Estate

Singapore property investment sales 'muted' in Q1 at S$3.02b: Cushman & Wakefield

PROPERTY investment sales in Singapore remained "muted" in the first quarter of 2020 at S$3.02 billion, down 37 per...

Apr 13, 2020 12:52 PM
Energy & Commodities

Freeport-McMoRan closes New Mexico mine as coronavirus cases spread

[NEW YORK] Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Sunday it has suspended operations at its Chino copper mine in New Mexico...

Apr 13, 2020 12:43 PM
Consumer

Small chloroquine study halted over risk of fatal heart complications

[NEW YORK] A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher...

Apr 13, 2020 12:42 PM
Banking & Finance

China central bank raises stake in India's HDFC

[BENGALURU] The People's Bank of China increased its stake in Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) to 1.01 per...

Apr 13, 2020 12:34 PM
Government & Economy

India plans to resume some manufacturing amid lockdown: sources

[NEW DELHI] India is planning to restart some manufacturing after April 15 to help offset the economic damage of a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.