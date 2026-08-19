The Business Times
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‘SGX needs to be better understood,’ says CEO Loh Boon Chye

His thesis of the exchange outgrowing domestic borders is corroborated by institutional watchers

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Wed, Aug 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye notes that the recent market revival is due not to any single factor, but the “whole ecosystem coming together”.
    • Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye notes that the recent market revival is due not to any single factor, but the “whole ecosystem coming together”. PHOTO: ANG GUANGZHENG, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Steering the local bourse through a once-in-a-generation equities-market revival ought to be a thoroughly enjoyable victory lap.

    Yet, for Singapore Exchange (SGX) chief executive Loh Boon Chye, the triumph is clouded by familiar gripes.

    Securities’ daily average value recently surged to S$1.8 billion, hitting an 18-year high, but market watchers continue to bemoan the lack of a marquee initial public offering, and retail investors remained bruised by the poor first-day share price performance of several recent debuts.

    Loh Boon ChyeSGXSingapore equitiesEquity Market Development Programme

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