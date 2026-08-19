‘SGX needs to be better understood,’ says CEO Loh Boon Chye

His thesis of the exchange outgrowing domestic borders is corroborated by institutional watchers

Singapore Exchange CEO Loh Boon Chye notes that the recent market revival is due not to any single factor, but the “whole ecosystem coming together”. PHOTO: ANG GUANGZHENG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Steering the local bourse through a once-in-a-generation equities-market revival ought to be a thoroughly enjoyable victory lap.

Yet, for Singapore Exchange (SGX) chief executive Loh Boon Chye, the triumph is clouded by familiar gripes.

Securities’ daily average value recently surged to S$1.8 billion, hitting an 18-year high, but market watchers continue to bemoan the lack of a marquee initial public offering, and retail investors remained bruised by the poor first-day share price performance of several recent debuts.