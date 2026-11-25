It wants to know how price was decided on, and also the beneficial owners involved in the deal

[SINGAPORE] Heptamax International, which is proposing to buy a data centre company for S$500 million in a reverse takeover, has been queried by the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) over the deal.

Among other things, the regulator asked how the valuation for the target company Racks Central Pte Ltd (RCPL) was arrived at. It also asked Heptamax to give details of the beneficial owners of the vendor.

Heptamax had on Nov 18 announced the proposed deal to buy data centre operator RCPL from Racks Central Holdings, with the consideration of S$500 million to be paid fully in new Heptamax shares.

The mainboard-listed industrial solutions provider is thinly traded and has a current market capitalisation of about S$6 million.

In a Nov 25 filing, it said SGX Regco had asked it to explain several issues, including:

Valuation

The company was asked how the S$500 million price and RCPL’s Ebitda were determined.

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It replied that the price was arrived at on a willing-buyer, willing-seller basis, taking into account, RCPL’s Ebitda for FY2025, its recurring earnings base from its Tier III, carrier-neutral data centre in Tai Seng Drive, its growth potential, performance forecasts and its potential benefit to Heptamax.

The controlling shareholder and the executive director, Tan Wai Hong, who will give irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the acquisition, holds less than half the share capital of the company.

As such, the approval of the acquisition is subject to the assessment and decision of the independent shareholders of the company.

Independent valuation

SGX Regco noted that the independent valuation had not been completed and asked for the basis for the final price adjustment.

The company said the acquisition, including the final consideration, was subject to shareholders’ approval.

It had earlier said that if the independent valuation is equal to or greater than the initial price, then the final price shall remain the same, and no adjustment shall be made to the maximum earn-out consideration.

If valuation is less than the initial price, the final consideration and the maximum earn-out consideration shall be adjusted where necessary.

Profit jump

SGX also noted that RCPL’s profit before tax increased significantly from about S$1.5 million in FY2025 to about S$18.8 million in 9M 2026, and wanted the reason for this.

Heptamax noted that it was mainly due to development fees recognised in 9M 2026, in addition to earnings from RCPL’s Singapore data centre operations.

Before FY2026, it derived its revenue and profit primarily from Singapore. Since late 2024, the group has been developing RCJM1, RCJM2 and the pipeline data centre project at Nongsa Digital Park on the Indonesian island of Batam.

Beneficial owners

Heptamax was asked to give further information on the background and track record of RCPL’s vendor and its ultimate beneficial owners.

The company said the vendor, Racks Central Holdings, was incorporated in Singapore on Oct 30, 2025 as an investment holding company. It holds the group’s data centre businesses, including RCPL and the Malaysian project companies.

Racks Central Holding’s shareholders are Racks Central International, which holds ordinary shares in the vendor, and CAF Investments 4 (CAF4).

Sok Hang Chaw and Wee Chee Kiong Bobby Mamsfield (Huang Zhiqiang) hold 52.84 per cent and 20.94 per cent of the ordinary shares in Racks Central International, respectively; the remaining 26.22 per cent is held by Kew Yen Jye, Ell Padi Holding, Nylect Holdings and Nylect International.

CAF4 is a Singapore investment vehicle and wholly owned by the China-Asean Investment Cooperation Fund II, a partnership between a financial institutional investor and ARA Asset Management, a subsidiary of ESR Group.

ESR was formerly listed in Hong Kong and privatised in July 2025. CAF4 is a financial investor in the vendor.

RCPL is led by its founders, Wee Chee Kiong Bobby Mamsfield and Tan Chee Peng (Chen Zhiping), who are also directors of the vendor.

The vendor’s ultimate beneficial owners and directors are: