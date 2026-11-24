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Nvidia’s shares shoot up as much as 36.6% after his return

CSE Global is up 4.6% at S$0.80 as at 9.15 am. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Tech counters on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose in early trade on Tuesday (Nov 24), tracking gains in the US stock market following Jensen Huang’s return to chipmaker Nvidia.

As at 9.15 am, AEM was up 10.5 per cent at S$6.63; CSE Global rose 5.3 per cent to S$0.80; Frencken was up 5.8 per cent at S$1.65; and UMS advanced 8.2 per cent to S$1.72.

Overall, the benchmark Straits Times Index was also up 1.3 per cent at 5,016.86 as at 9.15 am.

The rebound in SGX’s tech counters comes a day after Nvidia reinstated Huang as CEO, nearly two weeks after revelations of extramarital affairs. One involved alleged Chinese spy Alice Huang.

Tech stocks have been under pressure recently, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks the largest US semiconductor companies, down 17 per cent in the last week.

Singapore’s tech counters have not been spared, trading downwards in the last month.

Nvidia’s shares shot up as much as 36.6 per cent after Huang’s return. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1,471.83 points or 6.5 per cent to 24,089.56.

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,447.98 points or 3 per cent to 49,595.31, while the S&P 500 rose 326.78 points or 4.7 per cent to 7,237.17 overnight.