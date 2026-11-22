INSIDE INSIGHTS

Over 80 filings tied to directors’ interests and substantial shareholdings were filed for over 40 primary-listed stocks

In his Q3 2026 presentation, UOB’s deputy chairman and chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong said the bank is sharpening its strategic focus on capital-light businesses. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] In the five trading sessions through to Nov 19, more than 80 filings relating to directors’ interests and substantial shareholdings were filed for more than 40 primary-listed stocks.

Directors or CEOs reported 30 acquisitions and four disposals; substantial shareholders filed six acquisitions and seven disposals.

These included CEO or director acquisitions filed for All-Link Air & Sea , Centurion Corporation , Geo Energy Resources , Hyphens Pharma Internationa l, Japan Foods Holding , Leong Guan Holdings , mDR , Mewah International , Mi Material Holding, Nera Telecommunications , Stamford Land Corporation , Ultragreen.ai , UOB and Yoma Strategic Holdings .

CEO or director disposals were filed for AEM Holdings , Annica Holdings , Katrina Group and Singtel .

There was a surge in buybacks in the five sessions, with 35 primary-listed companies repurchasing shares, up from 20 in the week before. Total consideration rose to S$87.5 million from S$16.1 million.

Singtel led the tally with S$40.7 million, followed by ST Engineering with S$13.9 million, UOB with S$7.5 million and Singapore Exchange with S$7.5 million. Food Empire Holdings ranked fifth, repurchasing 1.4 million shares for S$2.33 million, at an average price of S$1.66 a share.

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On Nov 12, Food Empire reported its third consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue growth, bringing revenue for 9M FY2026 (ended Sep 30) to a record US$476.5 million, up 11.7 per cent from the previous record of US$426.7 million the year before.

UOB CEO increases direct interest

On Nov 18, Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive officer of UOB, acquired 200,000 shares on-market for S$7.228 million, or S$36.140 a share. The purchase increased his direct interest to 0.384 from 0.372 per cent previously; his total interest rose to 10.933 from 10.921 per cent. His deemed interest remained unchanged at 10.549 per cent.

In his Q3 2026 presentation, he said UOB was sharpening its strategic focus on capital-light businesses and would reinvest gains from recent divestments to accelerate growth and unlock value in its Asean franchise. The bank identified retail banking and wholesale banking as its two growth engines, with retail focused on deepening wealth relationships, and wholesale moving beyond lending to become integral to customers’ day-to-day operations, capturing cash, trade, foreign exchange and transaction flows.

Stamford Land executive chairman continues share accumulation

On Nov 16 and 17, Ow Chio Kiat, executive chairman of Stamford Land Corporation, acquired an aggregate 1.80 million shares on-market for about S$846,444, at an average price of S$0.470 a share. The purchases raised his direct interest to 43.343 from 43.222 per cent; his total interest went up to 47.057 from 46.949 per cent.

The same filing also recorded a reduction of 200,000 shares in his deemed interest on Nov 16, which fell to 3.714 from 3.727 per cent. His deemed interest remained at 3.714 per cent following the subsequent Nov 17 acquisition.

Ow is also executive chairman of Singapore Shipping Corporation. For H1 FY2027 (ended Sep 30), Stamford Land Corporation reported revenue of S$66.6 million, down 6.7 per cent from S$71.3 million; profit attributable to shareholders went down 27.2 per cent to S$11.5 million from S$15.8 million.

The decrease reflected softer hotel demand, the absence of contributions from five-star boutique hotel Sir Stamford at Circular Quay following its closure in October 2025, and a lower fair-value gain on investment property. Operating profit fell 4 per cent to S$12.1 million. As at Sep 30, the group had S$543 million of cash and bank balances and net assets of S$872.6 million, up from S$862.3 million at the end of FY 2026.

Its London investment property at 8 Finsbury Circus remained fully tenanted, with rent reviews for several tenants ongoing. The group said it would continue to exercise prudence in capital allocation and cost management while maintaining operational performance and enhancing shareholder value.

Mewah directors’ deemed interests rise on TC Stone purchase

On Nov 18, TC Stone bought a million Mewah International shares on-market at S$0.300 each, or S$300,000. The deemed interest of Cheo Tong Choon, chairman and executive director, rose to 49.87 from 49.80 per cent.

Michelle Cheo Hui Ning, deputy chairperson, executive director and chief executive officer, saw hers rise to 48.41 from 48.34 per cent. Bianca Cheo Hui Hsin, executive director and deputy CEO, saw hers rise to 48.50 from 48.44 per cent. The interests arise through JTC Trust Company (CI), which owns JJ Mibisa Holding, which in turn owns TC Stone.

Cheo Tong Choon has been leading Mewah for the past four decades, steering its expansion into vegetable-oil refining, manufacturing and trading, and its diversification into bioenergy, rice, dairy, premixes, seasonings and soap. Michelle Cheo leads group strategy, new business development, project execution, risk management, factory operations and ESG initiatives. Bianca Cheo has focused on the consumer pack segment and expansion into new products and international markets.

mDR executive chairman raises deemed interest above 57%

Between Nov 11 and 18, Edward Lee Ewe Ming, executive chairman and non-independent executive director of mDR, acquired a deemed interest of 8.79 million shares through market transactions for S$298,954, at an average price of S$0.034 a share. The purchases increased his deemed interest to 57.11 from 56.72 per cent previously.

Lee has served as executive chairman since June 2017. He was previously a senior consultant at Cambridge Associates, where he led hedge fund research in Asia and oversaw hedge fund portfolios, after earlier corporate finance and investment banking roles at First World Capital and Lehman Brothers.

mDR operates in after-market services for mobile equipment and consumer electronics; distribution and retail of mobile telecommunications equipment and related services; digital inkjet printing for point-of-sale and out-of-home advertising; and investment activities.

For H1 FY2026 (ended Jun 30), mDR reported revenue growth of 18 per cent to S$136.4 million, driven mainly by higher handset distribution volumes and investment income. Distribution Management Solutions revenue increased 20 per cent to S$116.2 million, supported by increased sign-ups for ZYM Mobile SIM plans following the launch of eSIM services in April 2026, while adjusted net profit increased 11 per cent to S$7.3 million.

At its April 2026 AGM, CEO Ong Ghim Choon said the growth of mDR’s distribution business had been supported by a shift towards more scalable online channels such as Lazada, Shopee, Amazon and NTUC, and that ZYM Mobile continued to grow at a healthy rate.

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine proposes S$53.6 million placement to Heron Neutron Medical Singapore

Singapore Institute of Advanced Medicine Holdings (SIAMH) has entered into a placement agreement with Heron Neutron Medical Singapore for the proposed issue of 1.73 billion new shares at S$0.031 each, for gross proceeds of S$53.63 million. The placement price represents a 34.78 per cent premium to the S$0.023 weighted average price for the full market day on Nov 10.

Heron Neutron Medical Singapore will also receive 500 million unlisted warrants exercisable at S$0.031 a share, potentially raising a further S$15.5 million if fully exercised. On completion, Heron Neutron Medical Singapore will hold 50.09 per cent of SIAMH’s enlarged issued share capital, assuming no warrants are exercised, which would result in a transfer of controlling interest. The proposed placement remains subject to conditions including shareholder approval and a whitewash waiver.

Heron Neutron Medical Singapore is wholly owned by Taiwan-listed Heron Neutron Medical Corp (Heron), which the placee describes as a key supplier of accelerator-based boron neutron capture therapy (BNCT) systems in Taiwan. SIAMH said it has not independently verified the information on the placement. Heron has stated that its investment is intended to deepen its presence in South-east Asia and combine the two groups’ complementary strengths in advanced medical technology and cancer treatment.

SIAMH said combining Heron’s BNCT technology with its existing proton therapy, photon radiotherapy, cancer diagnostics and oncology services is expected to support an integrated cancer treatment platform. The parties intend to develop a “dual-particle” treatment centre combining proton therapy and BNCT, which Heron expects to be the first in South-east Asia, and to deepen the integration of medical imaging and nuclear medicine.

SIAMH said that, with Singapore as a regional hub, it will be able to draw on Heron’s resources and networks to expand into Southeast Asia and international markets. SIAMH expects net proceeds of S$53.30 million after estimated expenses, with S$35.0 million, or 65.66 per cent, allocated to repayment of indebtedness and S$18.30 million, or 34.34 per cent, for general working capital.

The company said the debt repayment would reduce finance costs and strengthen its balance sheet and capital base. Substantial shareholder Espeetex and executive director and chief executive officer Djeng Shih Kien have extended loans to SIAMH that form part of its indebtedness. Depending on, among other factors, the loan maturity dates, SIAMH’s working capital position when the loans fall due and the amount of net proceeds still unutilised, a portion of the amount allocated to debt repayment may be used to repay these loans.

Based on FY26 figures, the proposed placement would increase pro forma net tangible assets from S$52.92 million to S$106.22 million, while NTA per share would increase from S$0.0307 to S$0.0308. Pro forma loss per share would narrow from S$0.0201 to S$0.0105 following the placement, as the weighted average number of shares increases from 1.19 billion to 2.30 billion, while the pro forma net loss rises from S$23.99 million to S$24.22 million.

The writer is the market strategist at Singapore Exchange (SGX). To read SGX’s market research reports, visit sgx.com/research.