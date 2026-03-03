Shares of UMS rise over 8% following purchase of stake in Starke Singapore

The counter rises more than 7% to reach S$1.61 in the morning, before hitting S$1.63 by 9.05 am, up 8.6%

[SINGAPORE] Shares in UMS Integration surged over 8 per cent in early trade on Tuesday (Mar 3) after it bought a 30 per cent stake in Starke Singapore – a privately held aluminium alloy products supplier – for S$8.2 million.

The counter rose more than 7 per cent to reach S$1.61 in the morning, before hitting S$1.63 by 9.05 am, up 8.6 per cent. It subsequently pared some gains to land at S$1.62, still trading 8 per cent or S$0.12 higher, after 8.4 million securities changed hands.

This move by the group will be funded by its internal resources and/or bank borrowings, said UMS. It will thereby convert Starke Singapore into a subsidiary of the group, too.

Net profit attributable to the 30 per cent stake in Starke Singapore was about S$985,450 for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2025. The net tangible asset value stood at around S$57.10 a share, reported The Business Times previously.

Starke Singapore supplies precision engineering players, including UMS.