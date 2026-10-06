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Shell to mark 135 years in Singapore with major energy and innovation forum on Oct 9

The event will gather leaders across government, technology, mobility and energy to explore solutions for the transition towards a lower-carbon future

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • The programme will conclude with a focus on high-performance technology through Shell’s longstanding partnership with F1 team Scuderia Ferrari HP.
    • The programme will conclude with a focus on high-performance technology through Shell’s longstanding partnership with F1 team Scuderia Ferrari HP. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] Energy major Shell will mark 135 years of operations in Singapore on Friday (Oct 9) with its flagship Powering Progress Together Forum at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

    The event will gather leaders across government, technology, mobility and energy to explore solutions for energy resilience, economic competitiveness and the transition towards a lower-carbon future.

    Dr Tan See Leng, minister for energy, trade and industry (energy and industry), will deliver the keynote address.

    The forum will open with a strategic dialogue between Shell’s president of trading and supply, Andrew Smith, and The Business Times editor Chen Huifen, focusing on global energy market dynamics, supply chain resilience and sustainable economic growth.

    Following this, a panel discussion will bring together Microsoft Asia chief technology officer Mark Souza, Keppel Data Centres CEO Wong Wai Meng, and Shell Companies in Singapore chairman Aw Kah Peng.

    The discussion will examine how artificial intelligence, electrification and digital infrastructure are reshaping regional energy systems and industrial operations.

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    The programme will conclude with a focus on high-performance technology through Shell’s longstanding partnership with Formula 1 (F1) team Scuderia Ferrari HP.

    The event is being held ahead of this week’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place from Friday to Sunday, with Saturday featuring the first sprint race – a shortened version of Sunday’s full race – to be held in Singapore.

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