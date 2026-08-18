SIA deploys over 160 AI applications in push to become leading ‘digital airline’
To date, the carrier has identified more than 550 potential applications for generative AI use cases
- George Wang, SIA’s senior vice-president of information technology, says that its AI chatbot Kris has nearly doubled its customer satisfaction score since its relaunch in July 2025. PHOTO: YOUNG ZHAN HENG, BT
[SINGAPORE] Improved customer satisfaction and more efficient crew scheduling are among the benefits seen by Singapore Airlines (SIA) from its use of artificial intelligence.
The national carrier’s AI programme rests on a digital transformation that began in 2018. Then, CEO Goh Choon Phong identified AI as a “strategic value” and personally led the company-wide AI strategy.
A CEO-chaired committee was subsequently formed, while the board endorsed an AI blueprint covering business value and future-of-work, said George Wang, senior vice-president of information technology.
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