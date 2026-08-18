SIA deploys over 160 AI applications in push to become leading ‘digital airline’

To date, the carrier has identified more than 550 potential applications for generative AI use cases

George Wang, SIA’s senior vice-president of information technology, says that its AI chatbot Kris has nearly doubled its customer satisfaction score since its relaunch in July 2025. PHOTO: YOUNG ZHAN HENG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Improved customer satisfaction and more efficient crew scheduling are among the benefits seen by Singapore Airlines (SIA) from its use of artificial intelligence.

The national carrier’s AI programme rests on a digital transformation that began in 2018. Then, CEO Goh Choon Phong identified AI as a “strategic value” and personally led the company-wide AI strategy.

A CEO-chaired committee was subsequently formed, while the board endorsed an AI blueprint covering business value and future-of-work, said George Wang, senior vice-president of information technology.