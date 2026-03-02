The Business Times
HOT STOCK

SIA falls 6% after flight cancellations following US-Israel strikes on Iran; Sats down 5.6%

26 SIA and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and Mar 7 cancelled after conflict began

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Therese Soh

Therese Soh

Published Mon, Mar 2, 2026 · 09:35 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The renewed conflict has disrupted global air travel and clouded the outlook for a peaceful resolution to the West’s nuclear dispute with Teheran.
    • The renewed conflict has disrupted global air travel and clouded the outlook for a peaceful resolution to the West’s nuclear dispute with Teheran. PHOTO: NYTIMES

    [SINGAPORE] Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Sats fell on Monday (Mar 2) morning as the US-Israeli war against Iran led to flight cancellations over the weekend.

    This mirrored a broader market rout, with the Straits Times Index opening 2.1 per cent lower at 4,891.09 points on Monday, in line with declines in key Asia markets.

    On Monday morning, shares of SIA fell as low as S$6.72 as at 9.06 am, down by 6.4 per cent or S$0.46, with 3.5 million shares trading hands.

    Shares of Sats dropped as much as 5.6 per cent or S$0.22 to S$3.70 as at 9.07 am, with 1.1 million shares transacted.

    This comes after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed conflict which has disrupted global air travel, as well as clouded the outlook for a peaceful resolution to the West’s nuclear dispute with Teheran.

    The air strikes led to the shutdown of key Middle Eastern airports including Dubai, the world’s busiest international hub, amid one of the aviation sector’s worse shocks in recent history.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Closer to home, 26 SIA and Scoot flights between Feb 28 and Mar 7 were cancelled. The national carrier said it was monitoring the Middle East situation and would adjust flight paths “as needed”. It warned that other SIA flights may be affected.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Hot Stock

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More