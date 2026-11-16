Cloud-computing shipments contribute to a 10.1% rise in cargo loads

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines ( SIA ) on Monday (Nov 16) reported a 3.5 per cent rise in passenger traffic in October from the year-ago period amid “resilient” demand for air travel.

SIA and its budget arm Scoot carried 3.7 million passengers during the month, up 4.5 per cent from a year ago, the group said in a bourse filing.

The group’s October passenger capacity concurrently rose 2.9 per cent, while the passenger load factor (PLF) – the percentage of available seating capacity occupied by passengers – was up 0.5 percentage point at 87.8 per cent.

SIA recorded a monthly PLF of 86.8 per cent, thanks to “robust growth” across all regions, including East Asia, Europe and the South-west Pacific, where “traffic marginally trailed capacity increase”.

Scoot’s PLF stood at 91.6 per cent, making October its fourth consecutive month with a PLF exceeding 90 per cent.

Both airlines had launched new services during the month: SIA to Madrid in Spain, and Scoot to Guiyang in mainland China.

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Cargo loads rose 10.1 per cent in October, amid “healthy, broad-based demand across all verticals, particularly for semiconductor and cloud-computing shipments across the Pacific”, SIA said.

Cargo capacity for the month was lower by 0.4 per cent, translating to a rise in cargo load factor of 5.6 percentage points to 59.1 per cent.

The group’s passenger network as at end-October covers 138 destinations in 35 countries and territories; SIA serves 79 destinations, while Scoot serves 85 destinations.

The cargo network comprises 141 destinations in 36 countries and territories.

Shares of SIA rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.06 to close at S$7.22 on Monday.